President Lee Jae-myung calls for unity, promotes pragmatism on Day 1

In a nod to the country's polarized politics, Lee said in his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly that regardless of whether they are the policies of the former conservative President Park Chung Hee or the liberal leader Kim Dae-jung, he will "adopt them without distinction if they are necessary and useful."
"I will become a president who ends the politics of division," Lee said, adding he will "overcome crisis through national unity as the driving force."
Lee's inaugural speech seemingly attempted to appeal to conservatives, as he said, "We will provide strong support so that entrepreneurs can freely start businesses, grow and compete in the global market."
He pledged to shift regulations toward a negative-list approach to ensure "creative and proactive corporate activity."
In terms of diplomacy and security, Lee announced his plan to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan, calling for an approach to "relations with neighboring countries from the perspective of the national interest and pragmatism." On the North Korean nuclear issue, he said, "I will respond based on the South Korea-U.S. military alliance," but "open a channel of communication with North Korea and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation."
At the downsized ceremony, Lee sported a red, white and blue striped necktie, seen as a message of bipartisan harmony.
Lee's victory came as the country's response to his conservative predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year, leading to the president's impeachment and ouster.
Lee's five-year term officially began at 6:21 a.m. on Wednesday after the National Election Commission officially confirmed him as the winner.
In keeping with the tradition established by his predecessors, Lee's first public activity, accompanied by his wife Kim Hye-kyung, was a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, where former presidents are buried.
He had a bipartisan luncheon meeting with party leaders at the National Assembly over bibimbap, a rice bowl with mixed vegetables, a dish often seen as a symbol of unity. The meal sourced ingredients from localities.
This marked the first time a president had lunch with the opposition party leader on his first day in office. Attendees included Park Chan-dae, DP acting chief and floor leader, and PPP interim chief Kim Yong-tae.
Responding to a reporter's question, Lee said he intends to pursue a consistent policy with the previous Yoon government regarding compensation for Korean victims of wartime forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule over Korea. The Yoon government in March 2023 introduced a plan to compensate the victims through a Korea-funded foundation, which led to thawed bilateral ties between Seoul and Tokyo.
"Consistency of policy is especially important in relations between countries," Lee said, noting that it can't be "ignored that this is an issue of trust between countries."
He acknowledged that the "reality is that it is not easy to unilaterally impose or enforce personal beliefs on national policy."
The remark appeared to reflect the sentiment that, regardless of Lee's personal beliefs, he intends to maintain policy continuity on issues directly related to trust between countries.
However, Lee also made several mentions of "insurrection" in reference to Yoon's martial law declaration, leading opponents to question whether national unity really is his objective.
Lee's first executive order was to create an emergency task force for economic responses in keeping with a campaign pledge.
