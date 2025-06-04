President Lee leaves home, visits Seoul National Cemetery — in pictures

President Lee Jae-myung, center, and first lady Kim Hye-kyung, second to left, salute the national flag after paying their respects at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, alongside the Democratic Party’s campaign leadership on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
President Lee Jae-myung began his first official schedule after winning the presidency with a visit to Seoul National Cemetery on Wednesday morning.
Lee left his home in Gyeyang District, Incheon, and attended a farewell event with local residents before heading to the cemetery.
President Lee Jae-myung, right, and first lady Kim Hye-kyung, center, greet their supporters in front of their home in Gyeyang District, Incheon, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
President Lee Jae-myung, second to left, and first lady Kim Hye-kyung, left, greet their supporters in front of their home in Gyeyang District, Incheon, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
"A world where we live together — a country where the people are the owners, a country where the people are happy — I will build it together with the people,” he wrote in a guestbook at the cemetery.
Lee will move to the National Assembly building for his inauguration ceremony, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech to the public along with the presidential oath of office in accordance with Article 69 of the Constitution.
President Lee Jae-myung holds up a baby in front of their home in Gyeyang District, Incheon, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
President Lee Jae-myung, right, and first lady Kim Hye-kyung, left of Lee, greet their supporters in front of their home in Gyeyang District, Incheon, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
President Lee Jae-myung, center, and first lady Kim Hye-kyung, second to left, walk after paying their respects at the Memorial Tower at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, alongside the Democratic Party’s campaign leadership on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
