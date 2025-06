President Lee leaves home, visits Seoul National Cemetery — in pictures

President Lee Jae-myung began his first official schedule after winning the presidency with a visit to Seoul National Cemetery on Wednesday morning.Lee left his home in Gyeyang District, Incheon, and attended a farewell event with local residents before heading to the cemetery."A world where we live together — a country where the people are the owners, a country where the people are happy — I will build it together with the people,” he wrote in a guestbook at the cemetery.Lee will move to the National Assembly building for his inauguration ceremony, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech to the public along with the presidential oath of office in accordance with Article 69 of the Constitution.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]