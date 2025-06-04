President Lee nominates Kim Min-seok as prime minister, Lee Jong-seok as spy chief
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 17:58
President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday nominated Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Kim Min-seok as prime minister and former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok as National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief.
Speaking directly to reporters at the presidential office in the afternoon, Lee said the nominations reflect his administration’s priority on “reviving livelihoods, economic growth, national unity and peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
In addition to the two key posts, Lee named DP Rep. Kang Hoon-sik as presidential chief of staff, DP Rep. Wi Sung-lac as national security adviser, former Army Gen. Hwang In-kwon as head of the Presidential Security Service, and DP Rep. Kang Yu-jung as presidential spokesperson.
The presidential office described the picks as individuals who “understand President Lee’s governing philosophy and are capable of translating it into action with loyalty and competence.”
Introducing Kim Min-seok as his prime minister nominee, Lee said, “Rep. Kim is a seasoned policymaker with strong credentials in livelihood policies, international sensibility and political unity — the right person to overcome crises and restore the economy.”
A four-term lawmaker representing Yeongdeungpo B in western Seoul, Kim served as a senior member of the DP’s leadership under Lee’s second-term leadership. He played a key role in the party’s landslide general election victory last year as head of campaign operations and oversaw Lee’s presidential campaign strategy.
President Lee’s choice signals an intent to treat both the National Assembly and the ruling party as core partners in state governance.
Lee Jong-seok, tapped to head the NIS, is a seasoned expert in foreign affairs and inter-Korean policy, having served as unification minister and standing committee chair of the National Security Council (NSC).
According to the presidential office, Lee Jong-seok's background in intelligence reform and experience on the NSC make him well-suited to protect Korea's national interests amid geopolitical tensions and to seek breakthroughs in inter-Korean relations.
Lee Jong-seok also served as a policy mentor to President Lee during his time as Gyeonggi governor and co-chaired Lee’s support group during the presidential campaign.
Kang Hoon-sik, 51, is the first chief presidential secretary born in the 1970s. A three-term lawmaker representing Asan B in South Chungcheong, Kang is seen as a strategic mind with experience directing Lee’s campaign strategy in both the primary and general election phases.
“Kang is a strategist who oversaw the presidential campaign and brings expertise in economic and fiscal affairs,” President Lee said. “He will serve as a key adviser in running the administration.” Kang reportedly gave up his parliamentary seat to join the administration.
Wi, the new national security adviser, previously served as minister for political affairs at the Korean Embassy in Washington, head of the Korean Peninsula peace negotiation headquarters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ambassador to Russia. Lee credited Wi with shaping his foreign and security policy pledges during the campaign.
“Based on his extensive experience in diplomacy and security, Wi will play a crucial role in realizing our administration’s goals of pragmatic diplomacy, cutting-edge defense and a peaceful, prosperous Korean Peninsula,” President Lee said.
Former Army Gen. Hwang In-kwon, the newly appointed security chief, previously led the Army’s Second Operational Command. He was praised for his principled leadership and strong support within the military.
“Hwang is the right person to revamp the Presidential Security Service, which has been criticized for functioning more like a private guard than a public institution, and to implement open and citizen-focused security,” the presidential office said.
Rep. Kang Yu-jung, appointed spokesperson, has been a close aide to President Lee since the early stages of his primary campaign. Her grasp of Lee’s political philosophy and policy agenda, along with her communication skills, is expected to make her a strong link between the president, the press and the public.
Commenting on the new team, President Lee said, “I prioritized loyalty to the people, expertise and alignment with the administration’s vision. Appointments moving forward will focus on capability and national unity.”
Meanwhile, all Cabinet ministers from the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration, who did not automatically lose their positions with the election, tendered their resignations, but only one was accepted Wednesday — that of Justice Minister Park Seong-jae — with the new administration citing the need for continuity in state affairs.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
