 President Lee vows to revive livelihoods, restore democracy in inaugural address
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 11:38
President Lee Jae-myung delivers his inaugural address as Korea’s 14th president at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung vowed to open a new chapter in the country's democratic development and citizen well-being as he was sworn in as the 14th president of Korea on Wednesday.
 
"I take the first step today as the 14th president of the Republic of Korea toward a true democratic republic," Lee said in his inaugural address at the National Assembly’s rotunda in western Seoul at 11 a.m. "It is time to fully open the era of national happiness.
 

“With the 52 million hopes and aspirations entrusted to me by the 52 million people of this country, I stand here today with boundless responsibility and heartfelt appreciation,” Lee said.
 
“The future is beckoning us,” he continued. “It is time to revive people’s livelihoods pushed to the brink, restore growth and create a tomorrow where everyone can be happy.”
 
Lee also pointed to the challenges ahead. “It is time to rebuild livelihoods and the economy, which have been wrecked by apathy, incompetence and irresponsibility — and to restore democracy shattered by armored vehicles and automatic rifles,” he said. “We must replace hatred and conflict that have divided us with bridges of coexistence, reconciliation and solidarity.
 
“I will become a president for all,” Lee added, “embracing and serving every citizen, in the spirit of unity, regardless of whom they supported in this election.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
