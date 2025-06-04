 Resignations of two senior Seoul prosecutors finalized
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 10:01
Lee Chang-soo, right, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office and Cho Sang-won, deputy chief prosecutor speak with each other during a parliamentary audit of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, Suwon High Prosecutors’ Office and Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 18, 2024. [YONHAP]

Lee Chang-soo, right, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office and Cho Sang-won, deputy chief prosecutor speak with each other during a parliamentary audit of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, Suwon High Prosecutors' Office and Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 18, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
The resignation process of Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, and Cho Sang-won, deputy chief prosecutor at the same office, has been completed, government officials said Wednesday.
 
They offered to resign on May 20 amid criticism for allegedly mishandling a probe into former first lady Kim Keon Hee over her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme.
 

The Ministry of Justice accepted their resignation on Tuesday and former acting President Lee Ju-ho approved it later that day, the officials said.
 
The senior prosecutors were impeached by the National Assembly in December following impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid on Dec. 3. The Constitutional Court, however, rejected the impeachments in a March 13 ruling.
 
 

Yonhap
