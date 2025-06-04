Some Cabinet picks likely as President Lee begins first day on the job
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 09:07
President Lee Jae-myung officially began his term on Wednesday, shortly after the National Election Commission (NEC) confirmed his victory in the June 3 presidential election.
As the vote took place due to a vacancy in the office caused by the removal of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, there is no transition period under the Public Official Election Act.
The NEC convened a full session at 6 a.m. Wednesday and passed a motion certifying Lee's win.
His term began the moment Roh Tae-ak, chair of the NEC, struck the gavel at 6:21 a.m. The certificate of election was issued immediately after the meeting ended.
In the 2017 presidential by-election, which brought Moon Jae-in to office, the NEC met the following day, on May 10, at 8 a.m., and confirmed the result by 8:09 a.m.
President Lee’s first official event is a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul. Former presidents have also traditionally paid their respects at the cemetery before attending their inauguration ceremonies.
The inauguration ceremony for Korea’s 21st president is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. in the Rotunda Hall of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the ceremony would be held in a simplified format focused on the oath of office, reflecting Lee’s desire to begin addressing state affairs immediately.
Roughly 300 people, including the heads of the five branches of government, political party leaders, lawmakers and cabinet members, will attend the event, according to the ministry.
The ceremony includes only the constitutional oath of office, as required by Article 69 of the Korean Constitution and a brief address to the nation.
Events such as the Bosingak Bell tolling, military band performances, ceremonial salutes and large-scale stage setups will be omitted.
The government is reportedly considering holding a separate appointment ceremony on Constitution Day, July 17, to underscore the idea that the president is “appointed by the people” rather than simply “inaugurated.”
In 2017, then-President Moon also skipped a formal inauguration and delivered a brief 20-minute public address at the National Assembly after taking the oath.
Lee is expected to speak with foreign leaders, including those of the United States, later in the afternoon from the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul. He may also meet with foreign delegations sent to congratulate him.
Some Cabinet appointments are likely to be announced on the first day of his presidency.
Moon named Lee Nak-yon as prime minister on his first day in office, Suh Hoon as National Intelligence Service chief and Im Jong-seok as chief of staff.
Lee’s first executive order may involve the creation of an emergency economic task force, in line with his campaign pledge that “livelihood issues are more urgent than reform.” He may also direct the formulation of a supplementary budget.
