Unity through solidarity: Lee Jae-myung sets tone for presidency
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 01:35 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 02:08
- MICHAEL LEE
Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) was projected to become the 14th president of South Korea early Wednesday in a landslide fueled by voters’ anger over his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law at the end of last year.
With 78.4 percent of ballots counted as of 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Lee held a commanding lead with 48.4 percent of the vote, prompting major broadcasters to project him as the winner, with KBS, MBC and SBS calling it as early as 11:40 p.m.
As of early Wednesday, he was ahead of his main rival, Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party, by more than 1.4 million votes. Kim had secured 43.0 percent of the vote at that point.
Lee, who traveled by car to Yeouido, western Seoul, shortly after midnight, first visited the DP’s headquarters before emerging at an outdoor stage near the National Assembly to thank his supporters a little past 1 a.m.
"I will never forget the mission the people have entrusted to me,” Lee said in remarks to supporters, pledging to “carry out that duty without fail.”
He vowed to “snuff out the insurrection,” a pointed reference to Yoon’s brief declaration of martial law in December, and said he would ensure that “the military never again uses weapons entrusted to it by the people to stage a coup.”
Lee also pledged to pursue “a Korean Peninsula of peaceful coexistence,” arguing that preventing further escalation with North Korea was essential to achieving what he called “a true kind of security.”
The 60-year-old Lee rose from poverty to serve as mayor of Seongnam in 2010 and later as governor of Gyeonggi, the nation’s most populous region.
Though he narrowly lost the March 2022 presidential election to Yoon, he retained a firm grip on national politics, winning a parliamentary seat in June the same year and later clinching the DP chairmanship two months later.
His political resilience was tested by a series of criminal investigations tied to his tenure in local government, including allegations of corruption and bribery. Lee has consistently denied wrongdoing, describing the probes as politically driven by the state prosecution service, which Yoon formerly headed.
The turning point came last December, when Yoon declared martial law in an ill-fated bid to break his standoff with the DP-controlled National Assembly. Lee quickly rallied DP lawmakers to the legislature to rescind the decree and spearheaded the impeachment process that resulted in Yoon’s dismissal from office by the Constitutional Court in April.
After winning the DP’s presidential primary, Lee campaigned as a unifying figure, making overtures to centrists and conservatives by describing the DP as the country’s “true center-right party” — a remark that drew muted pushback from some on the left.
As president, Lee faces an array of daunting challenges. South Korea’s aging population and low birthrate are placing increasing strain on its pension, healthcare and labor system.
The country’s main economic drivers, which include semiconductors, shipbuilding and automobile manufacturing, face stiff headwinds from Chinese competition and protectionist policies abroad, particularly in the United States.
At the same time, tensions with North Korea are likely to intensify. The North has steadily expanded its military capabilities, testing advanced missiles and unmanned systems, and deepening military ties with Russia — developments that Lee has vowed to counter with “balanced” diplomacy and close security cooperation with the United States.
Though his victory marks a turning point after months of political turmoil, Lee’s administration will need to navigate a deeply polarized electorate and a shifting geopolitical landscape.
In his victory speech, Lee said he would strive to “unify the people not by governing, but by fostering solidarity, promoting equality and protecting the vulnerable.”
