Gov't expands mandatory CCTV surveillence to curb animal abuse
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 16:29
In a sweeping move to curb animal abuse, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has expanded mandatory CCTV surveillance to include all businesses that handle companion animals.
The revised enforcement decree of the Animal Protection Act, officially promulgated Monday, now requires video monitoring not just in grooming salons and animal crematoriums — as previously mandated — but across the entire companion animal industry, including pet shops, breeders, importers and exhibition venues.
The ministry framed the new rule as a step toward more transparent oversight.
“A system will be established that allows for transparent and systematic management of companion animals throughout their entire lives, from breeding to sale and care, by keeping track of breeding dogs at production facilities,” a ministry official said.
To ease the burden on small businesses, the government will allow a grace period for CCTV installation. Facilities larger than 300 square meters (3,229 square feet) must complete installation by Dec. 31 this year, while those smaller than 300 square meters have until Dec. 31 next year.
Under the revision, breeders must also register any dog over 12 months old kept at their facilities with the relevant city, county or district office. Registration was required only for dogs over 12 months old raised in residential or quasi-residential spaces "for human companionship," according to Article 4 of the previous enforcement decree.
The revised decree also explicitly includes all institutions and organizations conducting national research and development projects within the scope of animal testing facilities. This change ensures uniform application of animal testing standards and procedures.
In addition, the law now requires reporting any change when switching an animal’s radio frequency identification device from external to internal to ensure proper management of registration numbers, according to the ministry.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM YEON-JOO [[email protected]]
