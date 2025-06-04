 Gov't expands mandatory CCTV surveillence to curb animal abuse
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't expands mandatory CCTV surveillence to curb animal abuse

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 16:29
A dog handler pets dogs in western Seoul on Feb. 24, 2024. [YONHAP]

A dog handler pets dogs in western Seoul on Feb. 24, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
In a sweeping move to curb animal abuse, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has expanded mandatory CCTV surveillance to include all businesses that handle companion animals. 
 
The revised enforcement decree of the Animal Protection Act, officially promulgated Monday, now requires video monitoring not just in grooming salons and animal crematoriums — as previously mandated — but across the entire companion animal industry, including pet shops, breeders, importers and exhibition venues.
 
The ministry framed the new rule as a step toward more transparent oversight.
 

Related Article

“A system will be established that allows for transparent and systematic management of companion animals throughout their entire lives, from breeding to sale and care, by keeping track of breeding dogs at production facilities,” a ministry official said.
 
To ease the burden on small businesses, the government will allow a grace period for CCTV installation. Facilities larger than 300 square meters (3,229 square feet) must complete installation by Dec. 31 this year, while those smaller than 300 square meters have until Dec. 31 next year.
 
Under the revision, breeders must also register any dog over 12 months old kept at their facilities with the relevant city, county or district office. Registration was required only for dogs over 12 months old raised in residential or quasi-residential spaces "for human companionship," according to Article 4 of the previous enforcement decree.
 
Pets enjoy a cup of coffee with their owners at a Starbucks in Guri, Gyeonggi, the first shop within the Starbucks chain in Korea that allows pets, on Jan. 5, 2024. [NEWS1]

Pets enjoy a cup of coffee with their owners at a Starbucks in Guri, Gyeonggi, the first shop within the Starbucks chain in Korea that allows pets, on Jan. 5, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
The revised decree also explicitly includes all institutions and organizations conducting national research and development projects within the scope of animal testing facilities. This change ensures uniform application of animal testing standards and procedures.
 
In addition, the law now requires reporting any change when switching an animal’s radio frequency identification device from external to internal to ensure proper management of registration numbers, according to the ministry.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM YEON-JOO [[email protected]]
tags Pets CCTV

More in Social Affairs

Starship Entertainment partially wins suit over defaming IVE's Jang Won-young

Man enraged by gambling loss arrested after alleged theft, assault at Cheongju internet cafe

Gov't expands mandatory CCTV surveillence to curb animal abuse

Andong bustles with excitement over hometown boy Lee Jae-myung's projected election win

Voter in 70s dies after fainting at polling place in Incheon

Related Stories

Legislative tyranny

Military replacing Chinese-made surveillance cameras around bases, border

Not just a pet project: Dog and cat owners are all in on health supplements

Under observation

K-Pet Fair delights pups and their parents
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)