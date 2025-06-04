 Man enraged by gambling loss arrested after alleged theft, assault at Cheongju internet cafe
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 17:12
Customers play games at a PC cafe in Seoul in this photo unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

Cheongju police arrested a man in his 30s for stealing cash from an adults-only internet cafe and assaulting an employee early Wednesday after reportedly losing a large sum in illegal gambling.
 
The man allegedly stole 2.5 million won ($1,800) from the cafe’s counter around 1:02 a.m., according to the Sangdang Police Precinct. He is also accused of striking an employee in their 20s while fleeing the scene.
 

The suspect had lost approximately 5 million won through illegal gambling at the cafe and demanded a partial refund from the staff. When they refused, he reportedly grabbed a bundle of cash from the counter and ran.
 
Police said they are seeking an arrest warrant for the man on suspicion of theft and assault. They are also investigating the internet cafe on charges of operating an illegal gambling establishment.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Cheongju gambling arrest

