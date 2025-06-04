 Police detain man on suspicion of murdering his two teenage sons, assisting wife's suicide
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police detain man on suspicion of murdering his two teenage sons, assisting wife's suicide

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 20:25
Ji, 49, who is accused of killing his wife and children by driving a car into the sea, is transported to the Gwangju District Court on June 4 for a pretrial detention hearing. [YONHAP]

Ji, 49, who is accused of killing his wife and children by driving a car into the sea, is transported to the Gwangju District Court on June 4 for a pretrial detention hearing. [YONHAP]

 
A 49-year-old man has been detained by police on suspicion of murdering his wife and two teenage sons by drugging them and then driving the car that they were all in together off a pier into the sea in Jindo, South Jeolla.
 
Gwangju Bukbu Police Precinct said Wednesday that the man, surnamed Ji, was taken into custody on charges of murder and aiding suicide.
 

Related Article

 
The Gwangju District Court issued the warrant citing flight risk and other concerns.
 
Ji is accused of driving a car carrying his family into the sea at Jindo Port in Imhoe-myeon, Jindo County, South Jeolla, at around 1:12 a.m. on June 1, killing his two sons, both of whom were high school students.
 
His wife, who was also in the car, died as well. Police charged Ji with aiding her suicide.
 
Ji reportedly gave his family drinks laced with sleeping pills before committing the act. He escaped from the car alone and fled to Gwangju, where he was arrested about 44 hours later.
 
A construction site worker, Ji reportedly cited debt of 160 million won (approximately $117,300) and his wife’s health problems as reasons for his actions.
 
Police plan to complete their investigation and refer the case to prosecutors.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags family crime Korea

More in Social Affairs

Police search conservative group's office over orchestrated online anti-DP comments

Police detain man on suspicion of murdering his two teenage sons, assisting wife's suicide

Yonsei University to give scholarship to all international grad students

Korean liver transplant surgical team, living-donor dad deliver life to Chinese baby

Starship Entertainment partially wins suit over defaming IVE's Jang Won-young

Related Stories

Man suspected of killing family said he did so over fear suicide would transfer debt to them

Man arrested after allegedly driving car into the sea, killing family members

Car believed to be carrying family of four plunges into sea off Korea's southern coast

Deepfake, AI-related digital sex crimes targeting women, children surge in Korea

'Highway Family' explores true meaning of family in unusual setting
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)