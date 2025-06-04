Police detain man on suspicion of murdering his two teenage sons, assisting wife's suicide
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 20:25
A 49-year-old man has been detained by police on suspicion of murdering his wife and two teenage sons by drugging them and then driving the car that they were all in together off a pier into the sea in Jindo, South Jeolla.
Gwangju Bukbu Police Precinct said Wednesday that the man, surnamed Ji, was taken into custody on charges of murder and aiding suicide.
The Gwangju District Court issued the warrant citing flight risk and other concerns.
Ji is accused of driving a car carrying his family into the sea at Jindo Port in Imhoe-myeon, Jindo County, South Jeolla, at around 1:12 a.m. on June 1, killing his two sons, both of whom were high school students.
His wife, who was also in the car, died as well. Police charged Ji with aiding her suicide.
Ji reportedly gave his family drinks laced with sleeping pills before committing the act. He escaped from the car alone and fled to Gwangju, where he was arrested about 44 hours later.
A construction site worker, Ji reportedly cited debt of 160 million won (approximately $117,300) and his wife’s health problems as reasons for his actions.
Police plan to complete their investigation and refer the case to prosecutors.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
