Police search conservative group's office over orchestrated online anti-DP comments
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 20:31
Police launched a raid Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into Rhee Park School, a conservative group suspected of orchestrating a coordinated online comment project against President Lee Jae-myung during the presidential campaign.
The Cyber Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it imposed a travel ban on Rhee Park School head Son Hyo-suk and began searching the group’s office in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigative news outlet Newstapa had earlier reported that Rhee Park School created a comment team to manipulate online discourse during the lead-up to the presidential election. The team allegedly posted negative comments about the then-Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee and favorable ones about ruling People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo.
“We will conduct a thorough analysis of the seized materials and pursue a swift and rigorous investigation into whether any charges are substantiated,” the police said in a statement.
The DP filed a complaint on May 31, accusing Rhee Park School of violating the Public Official Election Act and interfering with computer-based work processes. In response, police formed a special task force of about 20 investigators, led by the cybercrime division head.
Rhee Park School was initially established to offer historical education programs about two former presidents, Syngman Rhee and Park Chung Hee. But police are now investigating allegations that the group also ran a separate comment manipulation unit and interfered in hiring decisions for teachers at Neulbom School, an after-school program.
PPP candidate Kim distanced himself from the controversy, saying, “I don’t know anything about it.”
He also dismissed the comment manipulation allegations, stating, “I don’t even know who posts comments on behalf of our own party, so how would I know what kind of comments are coming from Rhee Park School? It makes no sense.”
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG, LEE SU-MIN
