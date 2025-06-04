 Starship Entertainment partially wins suit over defaming IVE's Jang Won-young
Starship Entertainment partially wins suit over defaming IVE's Jang Won-young

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 18:11
Singer Jang Won-young of girl group IVE in eastern Seoul on April 16 [NEWS1]

 
Starship Entertainment, the agency representing Jang Won-young of girl group IVE, won part of a damages suit filed against the operator of the YouTube channel Sojang.
 
The Seoul Central District Court ruled Wednesday that the defendant must pay Starship Entertainment 50 million won ($36,600), partially siding with the plaintiff.
 

The label filed the suit in November 2022, seeking 100 million won in damages from a 36-year-old surnamed Park, who is goes by the YouTube name Sojang.
 
Separately, Jang filed her own lawsuit in October 2023, claiming that the operator of Sojang had defamed her by persistently spreading false information. The court ruled partially in favor of Jang.
 
In the second trial in January, the court ordered the defendant to pay Jang 50 million won, a reduction from the 100 million won awarded in the first trial.
 
From October 2021 to June 2023, Park posted 23 videos of rumors regarding seven celebrities and influencers, including singers Jang Won-young and Kang Daniel, for which she was later indicted for defamation.
 
Last year, Park was ordered to pay 30 million won for defaming Kang, which she also appealed. She was also fined 10 million won for her defamation against Kang.
 
Park has also been ordered to pay 76 million won to BTS members V and Jungkook as compensation for the harm caused by her malicious content.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]


