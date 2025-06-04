Yonsei University to give scholarship to all international grad students
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 19:58
Yonsei University will launch a new flat-rate scholarship program for all international students enrolled in its general graduate school — a first of its kind in Korea.
The new initiative, called the Yonsei Companion Scholarship for International Students (translated), will take effect starting in the second semester of the 2025 academic year. It aims to improve the research environment for international graduate students and strengthen the university's ability to attract top global talent.
Under the new program, all full-time international graduate students admitted through the general graduate school’s international admissions track will receive a scholarship of the same amount, automatically, without any additional application or selection process. The program applies to all international students regardless of nationality or academic discipline and is designed to ease financial burdens so students can focus on academic and research pursuits.
Unlike previous merit-based scholarships, which were limited to selected recipients, the new scholarship system emphasizes transparency and stability by providing broader support.
The program is part of a broader restructuring of Yonsei’s graduate scholarship system, following the university’s announcement last month of two new scholarship programs for domestic Ph.D. students, the Yonsei Companion Scholarship and the Yonsei Special Scholarship for Doctoral Programs (translated).
“This scholarship will serve as a critical foundation for not only improving the quality of graduate education, but also building a sustainable research ecosystem that includes both domestic and international scholars,” said Yonsei University President Yoon Dong-sup. “We will continue to enhance our graduate education and research environment to boost global competitiveness.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)