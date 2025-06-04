 Wrecked and Isolated
Wrecked and Isolated

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 20:30
 
President Lee Jae-myung, elected as Korea’s new president, began his term on June 4 with a full schedule. In contrast, the People Power Party, which lost the election held three years after the last presidential vote, has already plunged into internal strife and appears headed for collapse. Having fallen to opposition status and now lacking cohesion, the party can no longer look to former President Yoon Suk Yeol — who declared martial law on Dec. 3 and is widely blamed for triggering this crisis — for support. Yoon finds himself completely isolated, with no political allies to rely on. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
