Korea’s opportunity to fill the void in global climate leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement shortly after beginning his second term in January sent ripples through the international community. As the world’s largest economy and the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, the United States stepping back from global climate commitments raised fears of deepening cracks in the international order.Yet this leadership vacuum is not merely a retreat. It may serve as a catalyst for realignment, opening new opportunities for countries ready to step up. For South Korea, the shift presents a timely strategic moment to expand its international role and credibility.Climate change today is no longer a niche environmental concern — it is a foundational issue that intersects with national economies, industrial structures and diplomatic strategies. The energy transition toward renewables, nuclear power, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) and climate finance are not only essential tools for mitigation but also growth engines in the 21st century. However, the Trump administration has reversed course, favoring a return to fossil fuel-driven energy policy. As a result, U.S. investments in climate-related technologies have declined, ceding leadership in emerging green markets to competitors like China.China, by contrast, has embraced the Paris Agreement and is leveraging climate diplomacy to strengthen its ties with developing countries. Through initiatives aligned with its Belt and Road strategy, China has expanded influence in the Global South while exporting technologies such as electric vehicles that now challenge the dominance of traditional automotive powers. Meanwhile, the U.S. has suffered reputational damage. In several advanced economies, including Australia and Canada, political parties that ran on anti-Trump, pro-climate platforms have gained ground, actively seeking to fill the climate leadership void left by Washington.South Korea now stands at a crossroads. This is not a moment to remain a passive observer but an opportunity to assert proactive leadership. Korea has the technological base, institutional capacity and international partnerships to evolve from a climate policy follower into a regional leader.First, Korea should strengthen alliances with climate-forward nations such as the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore. A “climate alliance” would enable collaboration on emissions-reduction technologies, carbon market frameworks and policy coordination. These partnerships would not only reinforce Korea’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitments under the Paris Agreement but also drive cross-border investment and job creation within the industrial sector.Second, deeper climate cooperation with Middle Eastern countries could open new strategic frontiers. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are already investing heavily in hydrogen energy, solar power and CCUS technologies as part of their post-oil economic strategies. Korea’s engineering and energy expertise can make it a competitive partner in large-scale infrastructure projects across these sectors. Building trust and cooperation with these countries will also reinforce Korea’s position in global energy diplomacy.Third, Korea should focus on expanding cooperation with developing nations. By aligning its Official Development Assistance (ODA) programs with climate priorities and collaborating with international organizations, Korea can help build capacity in countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis. This will strengthen Korea’s global diplomatic profile and support its soft power aspirations.Korea hosts the Green Climate Fund (GCF), an international institution that finances climate adaptation and mitigation efforts in developing countries. Tighter integration with the GCF and similar mechanisms can amplify Korea’s image as a key global partner in climate action. The new “Loss and Damage Fund” established to support climate-vulnerable nations offers another platform for Korea to work with advanced economies and build inclusive frameworks for South-South cooperation.Climate policy is no longer optional — it is a national survival strategy. Trump’s policy reversals may have startled the world, but they also created a call to action. Amid shifting power dynamics, with the U.S. retreating, Europe strained by internal pressures and China expanding its influence, Korea finds itself with a rare chance to shape a new leadership role.Filling the void left by the U.S. is not merely a diplomatic duty. It is a strategic investment in long-term competitiveness and intergenerational responsibility. Korea’s actions now will determine whether it secures a place at the center of the next global economic transformation — or watches from the sidelines as others take the lead.Now is the time to act.