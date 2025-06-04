Wednesday's fortune: Joyful gains and calm progress today, but avoid envy
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 South
🔹 A healthy body is your most valuable asset.
🔹 Gains may outweigh any losses today.
🔹 Financial luck could be on the rise.
🔹 A side hustle or extra income may appear.
🔹 Consider exploring smarter money strategies.
🔹 You may come across profitable or useful work.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Happy 🧭 West
🔹 Today is always the best day — make the most of it.
🔹 Just being alive is a blessing.
🔹 Fortune may favor you with good luck.
🔹 Simple joys may bring the most meaning.
🔹 Life may feel painted with happiness today.
🔹 You may work on something you love and do well.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Outflow 💪 Caution ❤️ Conflict 🧭 North
🔹 Eat foods that are easy to digest.
🔹 Rethink the value of a child-free life.
🔹 Avoid meddling — and don’t lose your temper.
🔹 Keep a low profile and don’t get involved.
🔹 Steer clear of your superiors’ attention.
🔹 Don’t be ruled by emotion — stay rational.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 North
🔹 Manual work may be more comforting than automatic.
🔹 Stick to tools and routines you know well.
🔹 Think carefully before making decisions.
🔹 The afternoon may be more favorable than morning.
🔹 Stay hydrated throughout the day.
🔹 Avoid lingering outdoors late at night.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 South
🔹 Learning never stops — no matter your age.
🔹 Spend time reading a book or the paper.
🔹 Open your heart and connect with others.
🔹 Don’t leak secrets — gather useful intel instead.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🔹 Dress with intention — looks matter today.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good 💪 Strong ❤️ Unity 🧭 South
🔹 Nothing feels wasted today — everything has value.
🔹 Everything belongs in its rightful place.
🔹 You’re the star of the day — enjoy the spotlight.
🔹 Foster growth through collaboration.
🔹 A strong bond may form with someone today.
🔹 Your network could expand in positive ways.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 East
🔹 Prioritize vegetables and fruits over meats.
🔹 Busy lives come with burdens — but also rewards.
🔹 Wear sunglasses and protect yourself from UV rays.
🔹 You’ll see both strengths and flaws today.
🔹 Nothing stands out — but that’s okay.
🔹 Envy only sets you back.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t let age define how much fun you can have.
🔹 Don’t pass off your responsibilities to others.
🔹 Tackle today’s tasks without delay.
🔹 Expect progress — not regression.
🔹 You may click with someone in terms of interests.
🔹 Face the day with courage and confidence.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Outflow 💪 Caution ❤️ Rainbow 🧭 North
🔹 Sweets may hurt your teeth — moderation is key.
🔹 Life has ups and downs — stay grounded.
🔹 Know when to advance and when to retreat.
🔹 Appearances may be deceiving.
🔹 Nothing in life comes free.
🔹 Don’t misread kindness from a smiling stranger.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Outflow 💪 Average ❤️ Passion 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t skimp when spending on yourself.
🔹 Consider both your age and your physical limits.
🔹 Confidence is good — just stay cautious.
🔹 Avoid going overboard—moderation wins.
🔹 Keep your talents quietly in reserve.
🔹 Blend in rather than stand out.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 You may receive an abundance of good food — but don’t overeat.
🔹 Problems may ease and confusion clear.
🔹 Momentum builds in your current tasks.
🔹 Collaborate rather than go it alone.
🔹 Take part in team activities or group work.
🔹 Useful info may find its way to you.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Encounters 🧭 South
🔹 You might buy something new today.
🔹 Expect welcome news or helpful tips.
🔹 A beneficial meeting or outing may arise.
🔹 Something new could enter your life.
🔹 You may be drawn to relocation or career shifts.
🔹 Interest in foreign languages or cultures may grow.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)