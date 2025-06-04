KBO on pace to break attendance record after topping five million fans in fewest games

The Korean baseball league has surpassed 5 million fans for the 2025 season at a record pace, staying on course to shatter the all-time mark set just last year.The KBO said the five games played Tuesday drew a combined 100,356 fans, a total that pushed the overall attendance number to 5,099,720 for the season after a record 294 games.The previous mark for the fewest games to 5 million had been 332 games during the 2012 season.On Tuesday, four of the five games were played before sellout crowds.The game between the Kia Tigers and the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul had 23,750 fans in the stands. At Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, the Lotte Giants hosted the Kiwoom Heroes in front of 22,669 fans.The SSG Landers played the Samsung Lions with 23,000 fans packing Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, just west of the capital. It was the Landers' ninth sellout this season, tying the franchise single-season record after only 32 home games.The Hanwha Eagles extended their KBO record by selling out their 22nd consecutive home game at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon, when they played the KT Wiz on Tuesday.According to the KBO, nearly 49 percent of all games played this season, 143 out of 294, have been sold out. The KBO set a record last year with 221 sellouts, and that mark could fall by the end of the summer.So far this year, the Eagles and the Lions are tied for the KBO lead with 26 sellouts each.The Lions, whose Daegu Samsung Lions Park holds 24,000, also boast the highest average attendance per game with 22,312.The LG Twins, based at 23,750-seat Jamsil Baseball Stadium, are next with an average of 22,260 fans per game.Through Tuesday's games, KBO teams are drawing an average of 17,346 fans, up 19 percent from 2024 after the same number of games. The league set a single-season attendance record last year with just over 10.88 million fans.Yonhap