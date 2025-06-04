 U.S. has sent letter reminding trading partners of negotiation 'deadline,' White House says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. has sent letter reminding trading partners of negotiation 'deadline,' White House says

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 09:37
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on May 19. [AP/YONHAP]

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on May 19. [AP/YONHAP]

The United States has sent a letter to all of its trading partners to remind them of a "deadline" for trade negotiations, the White House said Tuesday, following a report that the letter calls on countries to provide their best proposals by Wednesday.
 
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt made the remarks regarding the Reuters report on the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)'s letter. President Donald Trump's administration has been seeking to accelerate trade talks with countries as his 90-day pause on "reciprocal" tariffs is set to end on July 8.
 

Related Article

"USTR sent this letter to all of our trading partners just to give them a friendly reminder that the deadline is coming up," Leavitt told a press briefing.
 
She added, "The president expects good deals and we are on track for that."
 
The draft letter indicated the U.S. would ask countries to present their best proposals in key areas, including tariff and quota offers for purchases of U.S. industrial and agricultural products, and plans to address non-tariff barriers, according to Reuters. Other areas include digital trade and economic security.
 
The administration plans to evaluate the countries' responses within days and provide a "possible landing zone", which could include a reciprocal tariff rate, the report said.
 
Korea has also been in trade consultations with the Trump administration, hoping to reach a deal over tariffs and economic and industrial cooperation before July 8.

Yonhap
tags Karoline Leavitt Korea The United States

More in World

Russian rockets kill four in a Ukrainian city as Kyiv claims it damaged a key bridge

Musk calls Trump's big tax break bill a 'disgusting abomination,' testing his influence over the GOP

Rubio congratulates Lee, affirms 'ironclad' alliance, stresses need to deepen 3-way cooperation with Japan

Trump signs proclamation to double tariffs on steel, aluminum to 50%

U.S. has sent letter reminding trading partners of negotiation 'deadline,' White House says

Related Stories

Mexican security chief confirms cartel family members entered U.S. in a deal with Trump administration

Steelmakers in Korea, Vietnam tumble on Trump's new tariffs

Korea's FDI pledges reach record-high $25.18 billion

Gov't to implement additional 28.6 trillion won in policy financing for export firms

Korea, U.S. discuss expanding military maintenance cooperation to aircraft, tanks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)