Korea's foreign reserves fall to fresh five-year low in May, BOK data shows
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 08:54
Korea's foreign reserves fell for the second consecutive month in May to reach the lowest level in five years due mainly to a decrease in foreign currency deposits by financial institutions, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's foreign reserves stood at $404.6 billion as of the end of May, down $70 million from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marks the lowest level since April 2020, when the foreign reserves stood at $403.98 billion. It also marks the second straight monthly fall following a near $5 billion decline in April that sent the foreign reserves to a five-year low.
Foreign securities, such as U.S. Treasuries, were valued at $606 billion as of the end of May, up $3.5 billion from a month earlier. They accounted for 89 percent of foreign reserves.
The value of deposits fell by $3.5 billion to $19.7 billion over the cited period.
Special drawing rights (SDRs) and gold bullion remained unchanged at $15.7 billion and $4.8 billion, respectively, while the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions stood at $4.5 billion as of end-May, the data showed.
Korea ranked as the world's 10th-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of April.
China topped the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, India and Russia, according to the BOK.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
