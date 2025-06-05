Flying off the racks
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 19:15 Updated: 05 Jun. 2025, 19:29
Passersby browse clothes at a store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on June 4.
Over the past year, total domestic fashion product consumption from March of last year to February of this year totaled 82.88 trillion won ($61.06 billion), according to a report released by the Korea Federation of Textile Industries on June 4.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)