Hacked mobile carrier to complete free SIM card replacements by June 20
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 17:53
SK Telecom said Thursday it will complete free SIM card replacements by June 20, while discussions with the government continue over when to resume new mobile subscriptions suspended due to a supply shortage.
“As of the end of June 3, more than 6 million users have had their SIM cards replaced,” Kim Hee-seop, head of SK Telecom PR Center, said during a daily briefing on the hacking incident held at Samhwa Tower in Jung District, central Seoul on Thursday. "We expect to complete all remaining replacements by June 20.”
Around 3.16 million people as of Wednesday remained on the waiting list, with reservation text messages expected to be sent to all users by June 16.
Another 440,000 people received text notifications but had yet to visit a store.
“We will send a second notice to those who have not yet responded more than a week after the first notification,” Kim said.
SK Telecom also launched a mobile replacement service on May 19 in order to assist users unable to visit stores, particularly among digitally vulnerable populations,
As part of the effort, the company deployed large buses and dozens of vehicles to reach 119 locations so far, including remote areas such as Seonyudo, a small island in Gunsan, North Jeolla, and mountain regions in Gangwon, replacing a total of 24,000 SIM cards.
SK Telecom has also been working with the Defense Ministry to provide the service to military members stationed in front-line units who cannot easily take leave.
Starting later this month and continuing through the end of the year, the company will expand the program to reach mobility-impaired populations such as elderly residents and people with disabilities. The service will include on-site SIM replacement and reconfiguration.
“We plan to visit 321 locations by the end of this month,” said Lim Bong-ho, head of SK Telecom’s MNO Business Division. “We’ll also provide shaded rest areas, drinks and seating to help users stay comfortable in the summer heat. We will continue sincere efforts to restore trust with our customers.”
The Ministry of Science and ICT and SK Telecom have stated that discussions to resume new subscriptions could begin once the company secures sufficient SIM card inventory and completes ongoing replacement work.
A resumption of subscriptions could occur as early as mid-June, but Lim remained cautious about offering a concrete timeline.
“We’re in close communication with the government on the overall situation, and we’re also negotiating with retail partners about compensation and loan arrangements due to the pause in operations,” he said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YUN JUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)