 Hyundai to supply hydrogen-powered garbage trucks to Busan
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 17:51
The picture shows Hyundai Motor's revamped Xcient heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California. [YONHAP]

 
Hyundai Motor said Thursday it will supply hydrogen-powered waste collection vehicles to Busan as part of the municipality's aim to convert its waste collection fleet to clean energy.
 
At an event held at Busan City Hall, Hyundai unveiled two hydrogen-powered waste collection truck models based on the company's Xcient fuel cell heavy-duty truck platform to be supplied to the local government.
 

The initiative aims to replace the aging diesel-powered waste vehicles of Korea's second-largest city with hydrogen fuel cell trucks.
 
The city plans to deploy a total of 65 hydrogen-powered waste collection vehicles by 2028. This year, Hyundai will deliver five units to four local districts, with plans to expand the supply to other districts in the city starting next year.
 
Busan officials noted that the introduction of quieter and vibration-free hydrogen trucks is expected to significantly improve working conditions for waste collection workers.
 
"We will ensure the timely production and delivery of the hydrogen waste trucks to support Busan's air quality improvement efforts," a Hyundai Motor representative said.
 

