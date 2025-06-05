 Korea ranks second in global shipbuilding orders in May
Korea ranks second in global shipbuilding orders in May

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 11:20
The autonomous vessel ″Haeyang Nuri-ho″ developed by the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering. [NEWS1]

The autonomous vessel ″Haeyang Nuri-ho″ developed by the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering. [NEWS1]

 
Korea ranked second in new global shipbuilding orders in May, industry data showed Thursday.
 
Korean shipyards clinched orders totaling 250,000 compensated gross tons (CGTs) for eight ships, accounting for 15 percent of the global total at 1.66 million CGTs last month, according to London-based Clarkson Research Services.
 

China ranked first with 640,000 CGTs for 42 vessels, taking up 39 percent of the global total.
 
In terms of order backlog, China ranked first with 96.39 million CGTs, or 59 percent of the global total of 163.44 million CGTs as of the end of May, with Korea trailing in second with 36.3 million CGTs, accounting for 22 percent of the total.
 
Clarkson's Newbuilding Price Index, a barometer of price changes in newly built ships, came to 186.69 last month, down 0.42 of a point from a year ago.
 

Yonhap
tags Shipbuilding Clarkson's Newbuilding Compensated gross ton

