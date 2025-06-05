Korean Air marks 50th anniversary of Paris route with commemorative events

Korean Air, Korea's leading air carrier, said Thursday it has held commemorative events marking the 50th anniversary of launching its passenger flight route to Paris, the airline's first European destination and one of its longest-running long-haul routes.The company held an event Monday at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris for passengers on Flight KE902 bound for Incheon. A special round-trip ticket to Incheon was presented to the 50th passenger to check in, and all passengers received souvenirs bearing Korean Air's new corporate identity.A separate official ceremony took place Wednesday at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris, attended by over 100 guests, including Choi Jung-ho, the company's executive vice president for sales, Shim Hyun-joon, head of the French branch and South Korean Ambassador to France Moon Seung-hyun.Korean Air's ties with France began in the 1970s, when the airline became the first non-European customer to order aircraft from Airbus, which was then a relatively new manufacturer.On March 14, 1975, the airline launched its inaugural European passenger service, connecting Seoul's Gimpo International Airport and Paris' Orly Airport with 215 passengers and cargo onboard. This marked the beginning of a twice-weekly scheduled service. Since 1982, the airline has operated flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle, France's main international gateway.Korean Air said it has served as a vital bridge between Korea and France, fostering economic, diplomatic and cultural exchanges over the past five decades."For 50 years, Korean Air has connected Paris and Seoul with a steadfast commitment to service excellence," Choi said. "This anniversary is a tribute to our loyal passengers, supportive partners and our continuous pursuit of quality service. We look forward to continuing this remarkable journey with the French market."YONHAP