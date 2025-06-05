 Next-gen watchdog
Next-gen watchdog

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 18:30 Updated: 05 Jun. 2025, 18:41
A staff member pilots an autonomous robot at this year's Autonomous Manufacturing World Show held in Jongno District, Central Seoul, on June 5. [YONHAP]

A staff member pilots an autonomous robot at this year's Autonomous Manufacturing World Show held in Jongno District, Central Seoul, on June 5. [YONHAP]

 
A staff member pilots a robot at this year's Autonomous Manufacturing World Show held in Jongno District, Central Seoul, on June 5.
 
The show aims to showcase various technologies and solutions such as smart manufacturing solutions, AI, machine learning, module production systems, autonomous manufacturing robot systems, digital twin and modeling, according to the event's organizers.
