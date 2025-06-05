Cheonan K-Culture Expo 2025 opens
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 15:09 Updated: 05 Jun. 2025, 16:03
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The Cheonan K-Culture Expo 2025 kicked off its five-day run in the city of Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Wednesday to showcase a variety of Korean culture and entertainment content.
Held for the third year under the slogan, "Global K-culture, blooms in the world," the event spans Hallyu (Korean Wave) content and products in seven main categories: Exhibition, food, webtoon, beauty, hangul, video content and games.
Hands-on experiences as well as displays are offered for visitors, created using the latest technology such as immersive media and AI.
Along with a hanbok (traditional Korean dress) fashion show, a drone show using 1,000 drones and musical for children, the expo also aims to give a relaxing experience by providing a space for 1,600 visitors to sit in next to 20 food trucks from local restaurants.
A congratulatory performance was given on Wednesday at the Independence Hall by singers Sung Si-kyung, Lee Mu-jin and girl group H1-KEY. Traditional and hip-hop artists also took part in the performance.
Officials from the Cheonan city government along with Yong Ho-sung, Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, South Chungcheong Province Governor Kim Tae-heum, President of the Independence Hall Kim Hyoung-suk and An Dong-soon, CEO of the Cheonan Foundation for Arts and Culture took part in the opening ceremony. Some 10,000 citizens also took part, according to the expo organizer.
"The K-Culture Expo is a leading cultural festival that introduces the various charms of Korean culture, arts and technology," said Kim Tae-heum. "I look forward to the future of the ever-growing development of the K-Culture Expo."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)