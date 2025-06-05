Leonardo da Vinci’s creative escape through geometry (KOR)

In ancient Greek mythology, King Minos of Crete was dissatisfied with the size of his son’s tomb. The monument, shaped like a cube, seemed too small for the king’s pride. He ordered it to be doubled in size, and the tomb’s designer mistakenly assumed that simply doubling the side length would suffice. This miscalculation introduced what became known as the “Problem of Minos,” an early geometric challenge to double a cube’s volume while preserving its cubic form. The problem remained unsolved until the 19th century, when it was formally proved to be impossible using classical geometric constructions.More than a millennium later, this puzzle unexpectedly resurfaced in the life of Leonardo da Vinci. In the late 15th century, da Vinci was commissioned to paint “The Last Supper” (1495-98) as a mural in a monastery dining hall. The project took three years to complete, and da Vinci was repeatedly chastised by church authorities for his delays. Some interpreted his slow pace as laziness, but the real reason lay elsewhere.During this period, da Vinci formed a friendship with Luca Pacioli, a Franciscan friar and mathematician. Pacioli introduced him to Euclidean geometry and proportion theory. For da Vinci, who already had a deep interest in numbers and forms, the encounter was transformative. He became absorbed in geometry, especially the Problem of Minos, and began writing extensively on the subject. His obsession with mathematical theory often led him to neglect his painting duties — not out of idleness, but due to intellectual curiosity.There is, however, an ironic twist. Depictions of Jesus’ final meal were popular during the Renaissance, but none left as lasting an impression as “The Last Supper.” What set his version apart was not only the composition or expression but the subtle infusion of mathematical precision. Central to the painting is the use of linear perspective, anchored by a single vanishing point located just behind Jesus' head. The meticulous use of symmetry and proportion animates the scene with a lifelike presence. These principles — mastered during his mathematical interlude with Pacioli — helped elevate the work beyond a religious tableau to a study in harmony and balance.Had da Vinci not briefly abandoned his canvas for geometric speculation, his masterpiece may never have taken such a vivid form. His journey into abstract space suggests that moments of intellectual escape — however distant from the task at hand — can ignite lasting creativity. It is a reminder that stepping outside routine can sometimes bring us closer to enduring brilliance.그리스 신화에 나오는 미노스 왕은 그의 아들이 죽은 후 세운 묘비가 너무 작아 불만스러웠다. 이에 미노스는 묘비의 크기를 2배로 늘리라고 명령했다. 묘비는 정육면체 모양이었는데 묘비를 만든 시인은 각 변을 2배로 늘리면 된다고 잘못 말했다. 이 사건으로 인해 정육면체 모양을 유지하며 부피를 2배로 늘리는 유클리드 작도 문제가 고대 그리스 세계에 알려졌다. 이를 ‘미노스 문제’라 부른다. (이 문제는 19세기에 와서야 풀렸다. 작도 불가능!)15세기 말 레오나르도 다빈치의 ‘최후의 만찬’은 성당의 식당 벽화로 그려진 그림으로 완성되기까지 무려 3년이 걸렸다. 주문자인 성당 측은 계속 재촉했지만 다빈치는 게으름을 피웠다. 성격 탓일까? 아니다. 사정이 있었다. 최후의 만찬을 그리고 있을 무렵, 다빈치는 수학자 루카 파치올리(1417~1517)를 만나 기하학을 배웠다. 수학을 좋아했던 그에게 이는 불에 기름 부은 격. 그때부터 기하학에 심취했는데 특히 미노스 문제에 집착했다. 그리고 미노스 문제에 관한 많은 양의 원고를 남겼다. 여기에 너무 많은 시간을 쏟았던 것일까. 다빈치는 그림 그리는 일을 자주 잊었다. 게을렀던 것이 아니다. 그러나 여기에 반전이 있다.다빈치가 살던 시대에 예수의 마지막 저녁 식사에 관한 그림을 그리는 것이 유행이었다. 그중 다빈치의 ‘최후의 만찬’이 단연 으뜸이다. 왜 그럴까? 그의 ‘최후의 만찬’ 속에는 고도의 수학이 깃들어 있다. 바로 원근법의 핵심인 소실점 이론, 비례와 대칭 등 기하학적 원리들이다. 파치올리와의 교류를 통해 이런 수학적 내용을 터득했던 듯. 그로 인해 그림이 살아 숨 쉬는 것 같다. 그가 잠시 그림을 떠나 수학으로의 여행을 하지 않았다면 그런 명작이 세상에 나오지 못했을지도 모른다. 때로는 낯선 세계로의 지적 여행이 창의성을 깨운다. 그래서 우리도 때론 꿈꾼다. 미지의 세계를 향하여 잠시 일상탈출을.