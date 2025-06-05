President Lee’s initial appointments set the tone, but broader inclusivity needed (KOR)

President Lee Jae-myung on June 4 announced his administration’s first key appointments, naming Representative Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party (DP) as his pick for prime minister and appointing Representative Kang Hoon-sik as chief of staff. While largely seen as competent and steady selections, the choices drew attention for leaning on longtime allies rather than signaling a more inclusive approach, as many had anticipated given Lee’s emphasis on national unity.Kim, a four-term lawmaker who entered the National Assembly in 1996 as its youngest member at age 32, is a former president of the Seoul National University student council. Described by Lee as having “extensive legislative experience and the political skill to unify,” Kim is expected to serve as a bridge between the administration and opposition lawmakers. Given the prime minister’s authority to recommend cabinet appointments, he could play a central role in shaping a more balanced cabinet.Kang, a three-term lawmaker, is known for his political acumen and cooperative temperament. Observers expect him to help ease tensions in a deeply divided legislature.Lee’s commitment to pragmatic governance, outlined in his inaugural address, is more clearly reflected in his security and foreign policy appointments. Lee Jong-seok, nominated to head the National Intelligence Service, previously served as unification minister and is considered a leading expert on North Korea. His appointment signals continuity with Lee’s emphasis on securing “peace without the need for war.” Wi Sung-lac, named national security advisor, is a former ambassador to Russia and a seasoned expert on nuclear diplomacy and North Korea–U.S. relations, seen as well-suited to navigate the region’s complex geopolitical dynamics.As the National Assembly prepares for confirmation hearings, both the ruling and opposition parties must engage with mutual respect. The early days of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration serve as a cautionary example: despite nominating Han Duck-soo, a seasoned politician from the Jeolla region, as prime minister in a gesture of bipartisanship, the DP blocked the nomination for 47 days amid disputes over other appointments. That early breakdown in cooperation cast a long shadow over Yoon’s presidency.Lee’s first wave of appointments, made without a formal transition team, reflect loyalty but fall short of the inclusive tone set in his inaugural remarks. Personnel decisions are policy in action. If the new administration aims to govern through unity and reconciliation, future cabinet nominations should reflect a stronger commitment to balance and bipartisan collaboration.이재명 대통령이 어제(4일) 새 정부 첫 인사를 직접 발표했다. 초대 국무총리 후보자로 김민석 더불어민주당 의원을 지명했고, 대통령비서실장엔 강훈식 민주당 의원을 임명했다. 대체로 무난한 인사라는 평가가 나오지만, 통합을 강조해 온 이 대통령이 탕평형 인물을 발탁하리란 관측과는 달리 오랜 기간 호흡을 맞춰 온 인사들과 임기 첫걸음을 떼는 선택을 했다.서울대 총학생회장 출신인 김 총리 후보자는 1996년 15대 총선에서 최연소 의원(32세)으로 국회에 입성한 4선 의원이다. “풍부한 의정활동 경험과 통합의 정치력”이라는 이 대통령의 소개처럼 야당과 원만하게 소통하며 협치해 나갈 것으로 기대된다. 총리는 장관 임명 제청권을 갖고 있어 앞으로 통합형 내각을 구성하는 과정에서 중요한 역할을 할 수 있다. 3선 의원인 강훈식 비서실장 역시 뛰어난 정무감각과 원만한 품성으로 정치권의 극심한 대립을 완화하는 역할을 해 나가리란 기대가 나온다.이 대통령이 취임사에서 강조한 ‘유연한 실용정부’ 구상은 외교·안보 분야 인선에서 두드러진다. 이종석 국정원장 후보자는 통일부 장관을 지낸 북한 전문가로서 “싸울 필요 없는 평화가 가장 확실한 안보”라는 이재명 정부의 안보 철학을 구현해 나갈 것으로 예상한다. 위성락 안보실장은 북미·북핵 전문가로 주러시아 대사를 지내 얽히고설킨 한반도 외교의 실타래를 풀어 나갈 적임자로 평가된다.앞으로 진행할 새 정부 첫 내각의 국회 인사청문회 과정에서 여야가 서로를 존중하는 태도로 임하는 것도 중요하다. 윤석열 전 대통령은 취임을 앞두고 호남 출신인 한덕수 총리 후보자를 지명해 탕평 인사라는 평가를 받았으나 여소야대 상황에서 야당이었던 민주당이 발목을 잡았다. 민주당은 한동훈 당시 법무부 장관의 지명 철회를 요구하며 총리 인준을 거부하다가 47일 만에야 인준안을 통과시켰다. 윤석열 정부 초기부터 여야 협치가 무너진 데는 첫 내각 구성을 둘러싼 충돌이 원인을 제공했다.새 정부 첫 인사가 정권인수위 기간 없이 이뤄진 데다 이 대통령의 핵심 참모가 주 대상이다 보니 취임사에서 강조한 통합정부의 면모는 다소 부족해 보인다. ‘인사가 만사’인 만큼 공존과 화해 역시 인사에 투영돼야만 효과를 발휘한다. 앞으로 이어질 장관 인사에선 탕평과 협치의 노력이 뚜렷하게 나타나길 기대한다.