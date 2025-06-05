 Cravity to release 2nd full-length album 'Dare to Crave'
Cravity to release 2nd full-length album 'Dare to Crave'

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 15:26
Boy band Cravity poses on the red carpet for SBS Gayo Daejeon at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Dec. 25, 2024. [NEWS1]

Boy band Cravity is set to release its second full-length album “Dare to Crave” on June 23.
 
Agency Starship Entertainment posted teasers for the album on social media on Thursday, along with a new band logo.
 

Stills from the teaser for Cravity's upcoming album, ″Dare to Crave″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

The teaser features the text “Of Things That Come Too Easily” and bunches of grapes, hinting that the album will be heavily correlated to the fruit.
 
It’s the band’s first album in seven months since the EP “Find the Orbit,” which was released in December. The band also released the single “Jelly Bean” last February.
 
Cravity debuted in 2020 and has nine members: Minhee, Taeyoung, Hyeongjun, Allen, Serim, Seongmin, Wonjin, Woobin and Jungmo. The band has released songs such as “Break All the Rules” (2020), “My Turn” (2021), “Groovy” (2023) and “Love or Die” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
