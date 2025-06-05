Hoshi X Woozi prepares for 'Warning' concerts in July, August
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 16:07
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Hoshi X Woozi, the subunit of boy band Seventeen, is set to hold a series of concerts titled “Warning” in July and August, Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.
Beginning at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul on July 11 to 13, the duo will perform at the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan on July 19 and 20 and the Gwangju Women’s University Universiade Gymnasium in Gwangju on Aug. 23 and 24.
The Seoul leg will be livestreamed for global fans as well.
Hoshi X Woozi, formed in 2017, released the EP “Beam” last March, and is known for songs “Bring It” (2017), “96ers” and “Stupid Idiot.” The duo will perform at the KCON LA 2025 music festival slated for Aug. 1 to 3.
