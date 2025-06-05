SHINee's Taemin to begin Japan tour in September
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 15:29
Taemin of boy band SHINee is set to tour Japan beginning in September, the singer’s agency Big Planet Made said Thursday.
Starting at the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan, from Sept. 13 to 15, Taemin will perform in five cities for 11 shows, including Saga on Sept. 20 and 21, Shizuoka on Oct. 4 and 5, Chiba on Nov. 29 and 30 and Hyogo on Dec. 24 and 25.
Taemin last held his world tour “Ephemeral Gaze” from August 2024 to last April, visiting 20 regions.
Information on tickets will be announced later.
Taemin debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008. Since debuting as a solo singer in 2014, he has released songs such as "Guess Who" (2016), "Sexuality" (2016), “Advice” (2021), “The Rizziness” (2023), “Guilty” (2023), “G.O.A.T” (2024) and “Sexy In The Air” (2024).
