 Seventeen performs 'Thunder' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 22:03
Boy band Seventeen's ″Holiday″ meet and greet held Japan [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop boy group Seventeen appeared on NBC's “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” performing “Thunder,” the lead track from its fifth full-length album, “Happy Burstday,” according to the group's agency, Pledis Entertainment.
 
The performance, which aired Wednesday, featured synchronized choreography, dramatic lighting and props — including one combining a public telephone and a defibrillator, symbolizing themes of communication and inspiration.
 

Host Kelly Clarkson introduced Seventeen as “K-pop's performance powerhouses,” noting its international award wins and record for the highest-selling album in K-pop history.
 
“Happy Burstday” sold more than 2.52 million copies in its first week, marking the highest first-week sales among K-pop releases this year, according to the Hanteo Chart, a Korean album sales tracker.

