Super Junior marks 20 years with new album and fan events
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 11:16
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Super Junior will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut with a full-length album on July 8, followed by a series of fan events.
Super Junior’s 12th full-length album, "Super Junior25," will be released on July 8 — marking the group’s first new album in two years and eight months since the second part of its 11th album, "The Road: Celebration," was released in December 2022.
The new album will include nine tracks, according to SM Entertainment.
The title, "Super Junior25," pays homage to the group’s debut release, "Super Junior05," their first full-length album, which came out in 2005.
“The members decided on the title of the album,” SM Entertainment said in a press release. “The band will meet with fans through an online showcase on July 8, the day of the album’s release.”
Preorders began Thursday. Further details about the fan events will be announced soon.
Super Junior debuted in 2005 with "Super Junior05" and is widely regarded as one of the pioneering K-pop boy bands of the 2000s. They are known for hits such as "U" (2006), "Rokuko" (2008), "Sorry Sorry" (2009) and "Mr. Simple" (2011), among others.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)