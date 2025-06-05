 aespa to release new single 'Dirty Work' on June 27
aespa to release new single 'Dirty Work' on June 27

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 09:53
A logo image of girl group aespa's new single ″Dirty Work″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group aespa will release its new single "Dirty Work" on June 27, the quartet's agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The song will be released simultaneously in both Korean and English versions, according to the agency.
 

During a recent livestream, member Karina hinted at the group’s comeback sound: “If you liked aespa’s ‘metallic’ sounds, you’re going to love this one.”
 
"Dirty Work" comes eight months after aespa's hit album "Whiplash" (2024), which was released last October. An English version of "Whiplash" followed in March, along with a remix by globally renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki.
 
After topping charts last year with tracks like "Armageddon" (2024), "Supernova" (2024), and "Whiplash" (2024), aespa is slated to return with new music in June.
 
Earlier this year, aespa was named Group of the Year at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music, recognized for expanding its global tour in support of "Armageddon," released in May 2024.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
