Blockbuster voice cast to star in Korean dub of 'The King of Kings'
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 13:31
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A star-studded voice cast is set to star in the Korean dubbing of the Christian animated film “The King of Kings,” which is set to premiere in Korea in July, production company Mofac Studios said Thursday.
The cast includes actors Lee Byung-hun, Jin Sun-kyu, Lee Ha-nee, Yang Dong-geun, Cha In-pyo, Kwon Oh-joong, Jang Gwang and Choi Ha-ri.
“The King of Kings,” loosely based on Charles Dickens’ book “The Life of Our Lord” (1934), follows Dickens and his son, Walter, as they explore the life of Jesus Christ.
The film was created by Koreans but initially released in the United States.
Lee Byung-hun takes the role of Charles Dickens, Jin as Jesus, Lee Ha-nee as Charles’ wife Catherine, Yang as Peter, Cha as Pontius Pilate, Kwon as King Herod, Jang as High Priest Caiaphas and Choi as Walter.
As of late May, “The King of Kings” grossed $67 million worldwide.
