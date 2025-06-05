Actor Park Bo-gum to hold first fan meet and greet tour in two years

Yoo Ah-in shines in 'Hi-Five' despite off-screen controversies

Actor Lee Je-hoon forgets work-life balance to pursue love of cinema

Blockbuster voice cast to star in Korean dub of 'The King of Kings'

Related Stories

Horse used in controversial scene in KBS drama dies

Nabil Anane targets quick knockout of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170: ‘It will be a war’

KBS unveils new animal safety guidelines after death of horse

[FICTION VS. HISTORY] Mysterious death of Crown Prince Sohyeon reimagined in 'The Owl'

Platforms, channels make award-winning shows available to watch for free