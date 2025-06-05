'Mercy For None' promises Korean-style noir action to Netflix viewers

In Netflix's upcoming “Mercy For None,” protagonist Ki-jun starts with a critical weakness for a noir action series: a limp caused by a self-inflicted ankle injury.The character has a limp “because he severed his own Achilles tendon,” director Choi Sung-eun said at a news conference in Seoul on Thursday. “So instead of fast action, I designed his movements to be slow but constantly pressing forward.”“I think it effectively conveys the character's struggle to forge ahead,” he added.Adapted from the hit webtoon “Plaza Wars” (2020-21), “Mercy For None” centers on Ki-jun, played by So Ji-sub, as he reenters the criminal underworld to avenge the mysterious death of his younger brother, Ki-seok, played by Lee Jun-hyuk. Both the series and the original webtoon share the Korean title “Gwangjang,” meaning plaza.So, who had long been a favorite among the webtoon's fans for the protagonist, said he had extensive discussions about action with the director.“Ki-jun is the kind of character who expresses himself through actions and his eyes, more so than words,” So said. “So, when delivering lines or performing action scenes, I tried my best to fill in the underlying currents of emotion and meaning with my acting.”The actor returns to a traditional action role for the first time in 13 years after appearing in action-thriller “A Company Man” (2012). Eager to provide detailed answers, he even pulled out a memo he had prepared when addressing questions about the action sequences.“I believe action is dialogue expressed through the body, so it must show emotions and have a clear narrative structure — an introduction, development, climax and conclusion,” he said.“I wanted to avoid unnecessary action. Also in the process of revenge, I tried to differentiate between merely subduing opponents and actually punishing them,” he said.Choi said he focused on retaining the original webtoon's cold tone and style while also enriching each character's storyline to vividly depict their personal narratives and motivations.The gritty action series also boasts an outstanding ensemble cast portraying a brutal gang world ruled by two major organizations — Ju Un and Bong San. The cast include Huh Joon-ho as the head of Ju Un, Choo Young-woo as a prosecutor and the heir to Ju Un, An Kil-kang as the head of Bong San and Gong Myoung as the heir to Bong San.“Mercy For None” is set for release on Friday.Yonhap