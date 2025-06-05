Yoo Ah-in shines in 'Hi-Five' despite off-screen controversies

Actor Lee Je-hoon forgets work-life balance to pursue love of cinema

Blockbuster voice cast to star in Korean dub of 'The King of Kings'

Police officer, prosecution investigator indicted for leaking information in late Lee Sun-kyun drug case

Netflix's sci-fi romance 'Lost in Starlight' illuminates shifting tide for Korean animation

Related Stories

K-pop stars unite for nostalgic romance remake 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'

Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'

BIFF founder Kim Dong-ho talks festival beginnings, 'Walking in the Movies' Cannes premiere

Actor Jun Ji-hyun to return to big screen for first time in 10 years in new film

Actor Kim Hieora to return to big screen in upcoming occult film