President Lee Jae-myung faces complex national challenges

The June 3 snap presidential election, which followed the unconstitutional declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, served not only to elect a new head of state, but also to reaffirm public support for the legitimacy of the impeachment process. The election concluded with a victory for Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, despite an atmosphere of deep political polarization, unprecedented levels of negative campaigning, and a noticeable lack of meaningful policy debate or national vision.Yet even in such a distorted political landscape, voters delivered a nuanced verdict that may open the door to renewed democratic governance and the restoration of national competitiveness.Lee now faces the task of preparing for government while taking on the role of the “chief public servant” of a deeply divided nation. His first responsibility is to pursue national reconciliation and policy reform. To do so, he must move beyond the mindset formed during his party’s time as the opposition, when it relied heavily on legislative offensives and aggressive criticism of the previous administration. With his election, public endorsement of those tactics no longer offers justification for continued confrontation.Many Koreans are watching closely, concerned that the new Democratic administration, now holding both executive and legislative power for the first time since the era of developmental authoritarianism, may pursue one-sided governance. The burden falls on the victor to put those fears to rest.As a ruling party elevated by the support of nearly half the electorate, the Democratic Party must now embrace a broader responsibility. Lee must actively engage with the 50 percent of voters who backed his rivals and work to earn their trust through inclusive and balanced leadership.The president’s challenges are formidable. Establishing national security and building a foundation for sustainable economic growth remain pressing mandates. In this reality, where perfect solutions are elusive, a more elevated style of governance based on bipartisan cooperation is not just desirable but essential. Such humility and openness would also help reinforce the legitimacy of his presidency.Even for leaders with extensive public service experience, taking on the presidency inevitably reveals personal and institutional gaps. These must be filled with a mature leadership style grounded in the spirit of the times and a commitment to national unity. Given the volatile domestic and global environment, Lee faces a path unlike that of any predecessor. One cannot help but feel a degree of human sympathy. Still, his long-held conviction that crises can be transformed into opportunities may serve him well in the years ahead.It is vital that he clearly distinguish between what must be done and what must not. Interference in the judiciary, even if framed as reform, could be seen as an attempt to deflect legal risks and would threaten the constitutional order. Even with a legislative majority, the president must exercise caution in advancing laws that could be interpreted as unilateral overreach. Popular, but fiscally unsound, campaign pledges should be reexamined, even at the risk of disappointing segments of his base.Now is the time to set a clear policy direction. Early in his term, Lee must identify common ground among his many campaign promises and define a coherent framework for governance. That means outlining priorities and the means to achieve them.First, in foreign and security policy, Korea should reaffirm its commitment to trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan while pursuing strategic flexibility. Efforts must be made to narrow differences with China, Russia and North Korea through active and pragmatic diplomacy.Second, with Korea’s export-driven economy vulnerable to tariffs and global slowdown, the government must focus on revitalizing economic momentum. This will require targeted fiscal stimulus, regulatory reform, foundational investment in AI and deeper partnerships with advanced economies.Third, while addressing economic inequality through expanded welfare spending is essential, it must be done through incremental reform of existing welfare structures. Comprehensive policy frameworks on low birthrates and aging demographics, as well as a clear plan to stabilize housing prices through increased supply, should be announced early in the administration.Fourth, to ensure the government remains a reliable backstop in times of crisis, Lee must minimize additional tax burdens stemming from new policy initiatives. This can be achieved by restructuring existing expenditures to maintain fiscal stability. At the same time, the administration must undertake bold reforms of inefficient public institutions and reduce excessive state intervention, a trend that has grown over the past decade.Finally, personnel decisions will be critical. The president must resist the temptation to rely on his political network and instead promote balance and competence. If Cabinet posts in foreign affairs, industry and science are filled by experts with global experience regardless of political affiliation, it would serve as a signal that Lee’s campaign promise of pragmatic governance was more than just rhetoric.