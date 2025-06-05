 President Lee’s initial appointments set the tone, but broader inclusivity needed
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 00:00
President Lee Jae-myung enters the briefing room at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on May 4 to announce his first appointments, including the nominee for prime minister and presidential chief of staff. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung on June 4 announced his administration’s first key appointments, naming Representative Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party (DP) as his pick for prime minister and appointing Representative Kang Hoon-sik as chief of staff. While largely seen as competent and steady selections, the choices drew attention for leaning on longtime allies rather than signaling a more inclusive approach, as many had anticipated given Lee’s emphasis on national unity.
 
Kim, a four-term lawmaker who entered the National Assembly in 1996 as its youngest member at age 32, is a former president of the Seoul National University student council. Described by Lee as having “extensive legislative experience and the political skill to unify,” Kim is expected to serve as a bridge between the administration and opposition lawmakers. Given the prime minister’s authority to recommend cabinet appointments, he could play a central role in shaping a more balanced cabinet.
 

Kang, a three-term lawmaker, is known for his political acumen and cooperative temperament. Observers expect him to help ease tensions in a deeply divided legislature.
 
Lee’s commitment to pragmatic governance, outlined in his inaugural address, is more clearly reflected in his security and foreign policy appointments. Lee Jong-seok, nominated to head the National Intelligence Service, previously served as unification minister and is considered a leading expert on North Korea. His appointment signals continuity with Lee’s emphasis on securing “peace without the need for war.” Wi Sung-lac, named national security advisor, is a former ambassador to Russia and a seasoned expert on nuclear diplomacy and North Korea–U.S. relations, seen as well-suited to navigate the region’s complex geopolitical dynamics.
 
President Lee Jae-myung announces his first appointments including nominees for prime minister, intelligence chief and chief presidential secretary at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 4. From left: former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok, Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Kim Min-seok, President Lee, DP Rep. Kang Hoon-sik, DP Rep. Wi Sung-lac and former Gen. Hwang In-kwon. [NEWS1]

As the National Assembly prepares for confirmation hearings, both the ruling and opposition parties must engage with mutual respect. The early days of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration serve as a cautionary example: despite nominating Han Duck-soo, a seasoned politician from the Jeolla region, as prime minister in a gesture of bipartisanship, the DP blocked the nomination for 47 days amid disputes over other appointments. That early breakdown in cooperation cast a long shadow over Yoon’s presidency.
 
Lee’s first wave of appointments, made without a formal transition team, reflect loyalty but fall short of the inclusive tone set in his inaugural remarks. Personnel decisions are policy in action. If the new administration aims to govern through unity and reconciliation, future cabinet nominations should reflect a stronger commitment to balance and bipartisan collaboration.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
