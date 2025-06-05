 President Lee’s promise to govern for all must be matched by action
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

President Lee’s promise to govern for all must be matched by action

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


President Lee Jae-myung delivers his inaugural address as Korea’s new president at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung delivers his inaugural address as Korea’s new president at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae-myung, inaugurated as Korea’s 21st president, pledged to become “a president for all” in his first public address, titled “A Message to the People.” He emphasized that regardless of whom people supported in the election, the role of the president is to serve and embrace all citizens. “Only political forces without the competence or will to improve people’s lives divide the public to maintain their grip on power,” he said. Vowing to end the politics of division, Lee called for unity in a country long fractured by partisan confrontation.
 
His message was timely. Korea’s current crisis stems largely from deep national division. The politics of mutual destruction between ideological camps has led to paralysis in governance. This, in turn, has hindered responses to major economic and security challenges. The early presidential election itself was triggered by such political discord.
 
Against this backdrop, Lee’s call for “bridges of coexistence, reconciliation and solidarity” in place of hatred and confrontation is encouraging. His first act as president — sharing a bibimbap lunch with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and leaders of six political parties — was symbolic of his pledge to restore dialogue and compromise. His invitation during the meal to opposition figures like Kim Yong-tae of the People Power Party and Chun Ha-ram of the Reform Party must go beyond formality.
 
But symbolism alone will not deliver national unity. Nearly every president has spoken of integration after winning office, only to be drawn into factional politics. If President Lee is to honor his promise of a pragmatic, flexible government, he must stay true to the values he outlined in his inaugural speech: “Let us send outdated ideologies to the museum of history. From now on, there are no progressive or conservative problems — only the problems of the people and of Korea.”
 
If his administration truly enacts policies that reflect this principle — such as combining elements of former Presidents Park Chung Hee’s and Kim Dae-jung’s agendas based on merit — it could ease skepticism among voters who did not support him.
 
President Lee Jae-myung poses for a commemorative photo during a luncheon hosted by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to mark his inauguration as Korea’s 21st president at Sarangjae in the National Assembly, Yeouido, Seoul, on June 4. From left: Han Chang-min, leader of the Social Democratic Party; Kim Jae-yeon, leader of the Progressive Party; Kim Sun-min, acting leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party; Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party; President Lee; Speaker Woo; Kim Yong-tae, interim leader of the People Power Party; Chun Ha-ram, acting leader and floor leader of the Reform Party; and Yong Hye-in, leader of the Basic Income Party. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung poses for a commemorative photo during a luncheon hosted by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to mark his inauguration as Korea’s 21st president at Sarangjae in the National Assembly, Yeouido, Seoul, on June 4. From left: Han Chang-min, leader of the Social Democratic Party; Kim Jae-yeon, leader of the Progressive Party; Kim Sun-min, acting leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party; Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party; President Lee; Speaker Woo; Kim Yong-tae, interim leader of the People Power Party; Chun Ha-ram, acting leader and floor leader of the Reform Party; and Yong Hye-in, leader of the Basic Income Party. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The results of the election show that voters held the previous conservative administration accountable for its attempt to declare martial law. But criticism was also directed at the Democratic Party (DP) for intensifying political strife through legislative overreach and excessive impeachment motions. Concerns remain that if the party, now in power, dominates the legislature and executive, it could attempt to influence the judiciary.
 
On Lee’s first day in office, the DP-led Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed a bill to significantly increase the number of Supreme Court justices. Doing so on the very day the president spoke of unity raises questions. If the party also pushes forward revisions to the Public Official Election Act and Criminal Procedure Act — legislation closely tied to President Lee’s legal issues — his stated vision for unity may come under doubt.
 
For Koreans to truly feel the effects of cooperation and integration, Lee’s administration must show results through action, not rhetoric. As president of a democratic republic, he must remember that leadership requires embracing not only his base, but also those who did not vote for him. Only through consistent and inclusive governance can he prove his commitment to being a president for all.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
tags Editorials

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Korea’s new government faces critical choices on foreign and security policy

North Korea’s quiet build-up poses security dilemma for new president

Twilight of the Sixth Republic, dawn of the Seventh

President Lee Jae-myung faces complex national challenges

President Lee’s promise to govern for all must be matched by action

Related Stories

U.S. pushback on 'security with Washington, economy with Beijing' puts new Korean government to the test

A divided nation awaits a president of unity

Unprecedented chaos triggered by Lee Jae-myung’s legal risk

Democratic Party’s legal revisions undermine rule of law

Democratic Party’s pressure on judiciary risks undermining rule of law
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)