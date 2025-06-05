President Lee’s promise to govern for all must be matched by action

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae-myung, inaugurated as Korea’s 21st president, pledged to become “a president for all” in his first public address, titled “A Message to the People.” He emphasized that regardless of whom people supported in the election, the role of the president is to serve and embrace all citizens. “Only political forces without the competence or will to improve people’s lives divide the public to maintain their grip on power,” he said. Vowing to end the politics of division, Lee called for unity in a country long fractured by partisan confrontation.His message was timely. Korea’s current crisis stems largely from deep national division. The politics of mutual destruction between ideological camps has led to paralysis in governance. This, in turn, has hindered responses to major economic and security challenges. The early presidential election itself was triggered by such political discord.Against this backdrop, Lee’s call for “bridges of coexistence, reconciliation and solidarity” in place of hatred and confrontation is encouraging. His first act as president — sharing a bibimbap lunch with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and leaders of six political parties — was symbolic of his pledge to restore dialogue and compromise. His invitation during the meal to opposition figures like Kim Yong-tae of the People Power Party and Chun Ha-ram of the Reform Party must go beyond formality.But symbolism alone will not deliver national unity. Nearly every president has spoken of integration after winning office, only to be drawn into factional politics. If President Lee is to honor his promise of a pragmatic, flexible government, he must stay true to the values he outlined in his inaugural speech: “Let us send outdated ideologies to the museum of history. From now on, there are no progressive or conservative problems — only the problems of the people and of Korea.”If his administration truly enacts policies that reflect this principle — such as combining elements of former Presidents Park Chung Hee’s and Kim Dae-jung’s agendas based on merit — it could ease skepticism among voters who did not support him.The results of the election show that voters held the previous conservative administration accountable for its attempt to declare martial law. But criticism was also directed at the Democratic Party (DP) for intensifying political strife through legislative overreach and excessive impeachment motions. Concerns remain that if the party, now in power, dominates the legislature and executive, it could attempt to influence the judiciary.On Lee’s first day in office, the DP-led Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed a bill to significantly increase the number of Supreme Court justices. Doing so on the very day the president spoke of unity raises questions. If the party also pushes forward revisions to the Public Official Election Act and Criminal Procedure Act — legislation closely tied to President Lee’s legal issues — his stated vision for unity may come under doubt.For Koreans to truly feel the effects of cooperation and integration, Lee’s administration must show results through action, not rhetoric. As president of a democratic republic, he must remember that leadership requires embracing not only his base, but also those who did not vote for him. Only through consistent and inclusive governance can he prove his commitment to being a president for all.