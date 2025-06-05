New U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commander takes office

The new commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea took office Thursday, vowing to "yield remarkable achievements" based on a partnership grounded on the Korea-U.S. alliance.Maj. Gen. Valerie Jackson took over command from Maj. Gen. William Souza in a change-of-command ceremony held at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, according to Korea-based forces.The ceremony was also attended by Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the U.N. Command (UNC), Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK)."Today is more than a ceremonial passing of colors, it is a visible reminder that the joint combined initiative in Korea continues," Brunson said.Jackson echoed the view."Our partnership is grounded in strength and is underscored by our commitment to each other, to our shared values and to regional stability," the new commander said. "Together, our shared vision will undoubtedly yield remarkable achievements."Established in 1995, the U.S. Marine Corps service component to the USFK and the UNC oversees the readiness of the forces on the Korean Peninsula, strengthens interoperability with Korea's Marine Corps and supports combined and joint exercises.Yonhap