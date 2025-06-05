Congressional Korea Caucus co-chairs congratulate Lee, stress 'steadfast' commitment to 'ironclad' alliance

U.S. Congressional Korea Caucus chairs on Wednesday congratulated new Korean President Lee Jae-myung on his election this week, stressing their "steadfast" commitment to the "ironclad" alliance and calling the Asian country a "key and indispensable" U.S. ally.Reps. Ami Bera, Marilyn Strickland, Joe Wilson and Mike Kelly issued a statement after Lee of the liberal Democratic Party was elected Korea's president. Tuesday's election took place following the April ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law imposition in December."We extend our sincere congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung and wish him and his administration well as they prepare to lead the Republic of Korea — a key and indispensable U.S. ally — through the many challenges facing the Korean Peninsula and beyond," they said in the statement."As co-chairs of the Korea Caucus, we remain steadfastly committed to defending, strengthening and enlarging the ironclad U.S.-Korea alliance."Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, the co-chairs said that the two countries' relationship "now forms the linchpin of U.S. foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region.""Through our shared values, unshakable bond and common future together, we will continue to ensure peace and prosperity on the Peninsula and in the region," they said."We look forward to working together with President Lee Jae-myung and his administration during this critical time for the alliance. We also wish to recognize the estimated two million Korean Americans throughout the United States who play a vital role in maintaining our strong bilateral relationship," they added.The Korea Caucus is a group of U.S. lawmakers supporting the Korea-U.S. relationship. Strickland has assumed the co-chair role following the recent passing of Gerald Connolly.Yonhap