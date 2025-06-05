 Vietnam's top leader congratulates Lee on inauguration
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 22:03
Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary To Lam, right, shakes hands with Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young-sam prior to their meeting in Hanoi on June 5. [YONHAP]

Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary To Lam on Thursday extended his congratulations to Korean President Lee Jae-myung on his inauguration, the Korean Embassy in Vietnam said.
 
The message was conveyed during a meeting between Lam and Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young-sam in Hanoi.
 
Lam noted that relations between the two countries have reached their highest level, having been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.
 

The secretary also conveyed expectations of expanded exchange and cooperation at all levels, including high-level official visits.
 
Choi, on behalf of the Seoul government, thanked Lam for his prompt congratulatory message following Lee's election victory
 
He reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation with Vietnam, describing the Southeast Asian nation as a key strategic partner.

