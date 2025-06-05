With temperatures rising to full summer force, gov't fires up safety protocols
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 19:40
Korea will see mostly sunny skies and summer-like heat through the Memorial Day weekend, with highs nearing 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The KMA also warned of the possibility of the season’s first typhoon forming next week.
In response to rising temperatures, the government said Thursday it will implement a comprehensive heatwave response plan that includes early identification of vulnerable households, daily welfare checks for seniors, expanded meal and cooling support and nationwide safety inspections of welfare facilities.
Clear skies, rising temperatures through weekend
On Thursday, the entire country experienced bright, cloudless weather. Temperatures soared close to 30 degrees Celsius under direct sunlight. A clean southwesterly airflow helped lower fine dust levels, with ultrafine particle concentrations dropping to as low as 1 micrograms per square meter in some areas.
The sunny spell is expected to last through Memorial Day on June 6 and into the weekend.
However, as warm and humid air moves in along the edges of a high-pressure system, both temperature and humidity are expected to rise.
In Seoul, daytime highs will reach around 28 degrees Celsius, while southern regions like Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang may see temperatures climb to 32 degrees.
Rain is expected on Jeju Island starting the night of Saturday.
“A low-pressure system forming over southern China will bring a rain band that could reach Jeju Island late Saturday and Sunday,” Lee Chang-jae, a forecaster with the KMA, said.
Lee added that parts of inland Gangwon, especially mountainous regions, may see isolated showers with thunder, lightning or even small hail on Sunday.
Country's first typhoon may develop next week
Weather conditions are forecast to change significantly next week. As the North Pacific subtropical high over southern Japan extends westward, it will funnel large amounts of moisture along its periphery into the region.
This could result in heavy rain, particularly over Jeju around Tuesday to Wednesday, when moist air collides with cooler, drier air masses.
The KMA is also monitoring a potential tropical disturbance forming over the Philippine Sea between Saturday and Sunday.
Sea surface temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in the area could allow the system to intensify into the first typhoon of the year.
If it meets the threshold for typhoon classification — a central maximum wind speed of at least 17 meters per second (38 miles per hour) — it will be named "Wutip," meaning butterfly in Cantonese, according to the KMA’s naming system.
If it maintains strength and moves north, rainfall could spread more widely and intensify across Korea.
Lee cautioned that “there is still significant uncertainty in how the tropical depression will develop and move,” but confirmed that the agency is considering the possibility that it will become a typhoon.
Temperatures are also expected to remain 1 to 2 degrees above average. Continued southerly winds could bring even hotter and more humid conditions next week.
Government unveils heatwave measures
In preparation for a hot summer, the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced a protection plan for vulnerable groups during a safety inspection meeting presided over by President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday.
Citing the likelihood of higher-than-average temperatures and frequent heatwaves this summer, the ministry plans to proactively identify around 40,000 at-risk individuals — including low-income older people living alone and those with disabilities — using big data from the Social Security Information Service.
The plan includes AI-based consultation calls, a welfare risk alert app and community volunteers such as postal workers and delivery personnel. Welfare check teams in towns and neighborhoods across the country will visit targeted households to provide counseling or connect them with integrated case management services.
The ministry will also expand customized support during heatwave advisories.
Around 550,000 older adults receiving personalized care services will get daily check-ins via phone or home visits. An additional 270,000 households using emergency safety alert systems will receive real-time responses through ICT devices detecting anomalies like fire and emergency calls or inactivity.
Local senior community centers will gradually increase the number of days they serve meals, from three-and-a-half to five days per week. To support this, the government allocated 6.3 billion won ($4.6 million) for grain purchases and will hire 20,000 meal support workers through older employment programs.
Meal services for children at risk of going hungry during summer break will continue uninterrupted. Homeless individuals and residents of shantytowns will receive access to cooling centers, emergency beds and cooling supplies.
To support cooling efforts, the government will provide 165,000 won per month in utility subsidies to about 69,000 senior centers, and between 100,000 and 500,000 won per month to welfare facilities, depending on size and type, during July and August.
Officials will also inspect around 20,000 welfare facilities and 750 hospitals nationwide to ensure compliance with safety regulations related to disasters, electricity and fire prevention.
“We will make sure to closely protect households vulnerable to heat-related crises this summer,” said Lee Seu-ran, head of social welfare policy at the ministry.
“We will also conduct thorough safety inspections of facilities to prepare for disasters such as typhoons and floods.”
