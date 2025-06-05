Military says damaged North Korean destroyer now in upright position

South Korea's military said Thursday a North Korean warship that was partially capsized during a botched launch ceremony last month is now in an upright position, with restoration efforts under way.The 5,000-ton warship tipped over and became partially submerged in a launch ceremony held in the northeastern port city of Chongjin on May 22. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slammed the accident as an intolerable "criminal act" and ordered for the warship to be restored before a party meeting set for late June."The North Korean warship inclined at the Chongjin port returned to an upright position earlier this week and additional [restoration] efforts are believed to be in progress," Col. Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told a regular press briefing."Both South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are closely monitoring activities at the Chongjin port and the nearby area," Lee said, projecting the North to first drain out water from the warship to meet Kim's order.The JCS official did not elaborate on whether the North could meet the deadline set by Kim, saying further analysis is needed, such as whether a change has occurred in the warship's keel.The North has launched a full-scale probe into the accident, detaining key officials involved in the warship project.The North's state media earlier noted the extent of the damage is "not serious" and reported the "rehabilitation plan" is proceeding as scheduled.South Korea's military earlier assessed the North appears to have failed in using a side launching technique.Yonhap