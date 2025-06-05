North Korea's Kim vows unconditional support for Russia over war against Ukraine
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 11:05
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to "unconditionally" support Russia over the war against Ukraine and "responsibly" observe the articles of a mutual defense treaty signed between Pyongyang and Moscow, the North's state media reported Thursday.
Kim made the remarks during his meeting with Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu the previous day in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Shoigu, Russia's top security official, arrived in North Korea on Wednesday, amid deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, highlighted by the North's troop dispatch to Russia to support the war against Ukraine.
During the meeting, Kim affirmed that North Korea will "unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues, including the Ukrainian issue," according to the KCNA.
Kim also said his country will "responsibly observe the articles of the treaty" between the two nations, it reported, referring to the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June last year in Pyongyang.
During the talks, both sides "confirmed the consensus" of the two nations' stance on the Ukraine situation and pledged to develop the bilateral ties into the "powerful and comprehensive relations of strategic partnership."
Kim and Shoigu discussed prospects for rebuilding the Kursk front-line region and specific steps to "commemorate the memory of North Korean soldiers' feat," Russia's news agency Tass reported Wednesday, citing Russia's Security Council.
With the meeting also coming on the inauguration day of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, experts speculate they may have discussed the outlook for inter-Korean relations and issues on the Korean Peninsula.
Shoigu, former Russian defense minister, departed for home Wednesday, according to the Russian Embassy in the North. He last visited Pyongyang to meet with Kim in March.
His latest trip came ahead of the first anniversary of the signing of the mutual defense treaty on June 19 last year. The treaty calls for providing military assistance "without delay" if either side comes under attack.
In April, North Korea acknowledged for the first time that it had dispatched troops to fight alongside Russia against Ukraine.
It wasn't the first time North Korea has continued to show support for Russia. The nation sent more than 20,000 containers of weapons, including artillery shells, missiles and anti-tank rockets since September 2023, and dispatched some 8,000 North Korean workers to Russia last year.
A recent report by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team also pointed out the existence of a "black network" between the two nations, meaning that North Korea and Russia have been carrying out arms and financial transactions.
North Korea's relationship with China, on the other hand, has been deteriorating in recent years as Pyongyang deepened military and strategic cooperation with Moscow. However, North Korea has lately shown efforts to mend the relations, such as resuming Chinese group tours and the construction of a bridge linking the two nations.
