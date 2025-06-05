Building 'basic society' and restoring democracy: President Lee's vision for unifying a divided nation
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 16:17 Updated: 05 Jun. 2025, 16:19
- CHO JUNG-WOO
President Lee Jae-myung begins his term facing the challenge of uniting a deeply divided nation, following months of political unrest triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched attempt to declare martial law.
On Wednesday, one of his first acts as president was reaffirming his pledge to unify the country during his inauguration.
“I will be a president for everyone, one who embraces and serves every citizen,” Lee said in his inaugural address at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“I will be a president who ends divisive politics,” he added.
Throughout his campaign, Lee pledged to address social issues, uphold democracy and build a nation that guarantees the public’s “basic life.”
These pledges were discussed on the first day of his term during a luncheon on Wednesday with leaders of six parties and the National Assembly speaker, where attendees reportedly clashed over some of his proposals, including expanding the number of Supreme Court justices.
Building a "basic society"
In a Facebook post on May 22, Lee emphasized that a secure foundation for citizens’ lives must come from “a society for which the national community takes responsibility,” pledging to create “a society based on basic rights.”
“To overcome the structural social crisis that may arise from advanced technologies, we must adopt an entirely different approach than in the past,” he wrote.
“We should aim for a ‘basic society’ with a strong and reliable safety mat, far beyond a porous social safety net.”
To implement this vision, Lee plans to establish a national committee to define goals and policy agendas, and to create a cooperative framework between the public and private sectors.
The “basic society” is Lee’s flagship policy initiative. This comprehensive welfare package includes guaranteed income from birth to retirement, expansion of public health care, increased supply of public housing, more transportation passes, introduction of a 4.5-day workweek and raising the retirement age. Notably, in the latest campaign, he has avoided revisiting a specific promise he made during the 2022 presidential race — to distribute 1 million won ($736) to every citizen.
However, Lee has yet to specify how he plans to fund these initiatives.
People Power Party interim chief Kim Yong-tae on May 22 criticized the proposals, questioning who would ultimately “repay the debt” from such expansive welfare programs.
Pension reform
Pension reform is another agenda Lee has consistently pushed, particularly following the National Assembly's passage of the first amendment to the national pension scheme in 18 years.
On March 20, the National Assembly agreed to raise the contribution rate gradually from 9 percent to 13 percent over time and the income replacement rate from 40 percent to 43 percent next year — a measure which observers view as more of a technical adjustment than a true reform.
During his campaign, Lee has called for “consistent reform,” including expanding pension credits for mandatory military service to the whole 18-month period.
Under the current amendment, military service is expected to count for up to 12 months. A minimum of 10 years of contributions is required to receive pension benefits.
Kim Yong-ha, a professor of IT finance management at Soonchunhyang University and a pension expert, said that while Lee’s plan lacks details, he agrees with the full credit proposal.
“It will require more state funding, but since this is time spent serving the country, I believe full coverage is fair,” he said.
According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, covering 12 months of service would cost an estimated 75.6 trillion won ($55.5 billion) between 2026 and 2093. Extending coverage to 18 months would raise that figure to around 98 trillion won.
Restoring democracy
At a press conference held Monday at a church in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, Lee reiterated his pledge to scale back the prosecution’s power, criticizing how prosecutors can both investigate and indict cases.
In a policy platform released May 28, Lee vowed to “complete judicial reform” to “restore democracy and overcome insurrection.”
He has proposed separating the prosecution’s authority to investigate and indict, and establishing an independent agency to handle serious crimes, building on former President Moon Jae-in’s earlier prosecutorial reforms. Moon’s government had limited the prosecution’s investigative power to six categories of major crimes: corruption, economic crimes, public official misconduct, election crimes, defense industry issues and major disasters.
A policy analysis published by law firm Yulchon on Wednesday called for a “cautious approach,” warning that the reforms could slow investigations if not implemented effectively.
The firm also noted that the shape of Lee’s judicial reforms — particularly plans to expand the number of Supreme Court justices and restructure the prosecution — may depend on the progress of Lee’s ongoing criminal trials and those involving officials tied to the martial law declaration. Lee assumes the presidency while facing five criminal trials. All proceedings have been postponed until after the election.
Despite the new president's emphasis on the need for change, judicial reform may be deprioritized in favor of more immediate economic and social issues.
“Rather than being implemented immediately in line with Lee’s campaign pledges, judicial reform may become a mid- to long-term agenda item, especially if a presidential task force or prolonged deliberations in the National Assembly are involved,” the report noted.
During Monday’s press conference, Lee also remarked, “Reform is something that must be done, but it inevitably causes conflict," adding that the country's top priority should be "restoring the economy and improving people’s livelihoods.”
