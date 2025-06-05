DP seeks to pass bill on ex-President Yoon's martial law bid at plenary session

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) was set to push for the passage of three contentious bills, including one calling for a special investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid, on Thursday.The three special counsel probe bills, which were met with fierce opposition from the People Power Party (PPP) under the previous Yoon administration, will be put to a vote during a parliamentary plenary session later in the day.The bill targeting Yoon mandates a permanent special counsel to investigate 11 charges, including insurrection and military mutiny, over his failed bid to impose martial law in December.The bill was reintroduced after being vetoed and discarded twice under the Yoon administration, with its scope expanded from six charges to 11.Another bill calls for an independent probe into former first lady Kim Keon Hee's stock manipulation allegations, as well as her receipt of a luxury bag and her alleged interference with the ruling party's candidate nominations ahead of the April 10 general elections.The third bill seeks to launch a special counsel probe into allegations that the presidential office and the Ministry of National Defense inappropriately interfered in the military's investigation into a Marine's death during a search mission in July 2023.The DP will also attempt to pass a separate bill that would allow the justice minister, in addition to the prosecutor general, to directly request disciplinary action against prosecutors.PPP lawmakers are expected to strongly criticize the DP's move to unilaterally push through bills that lack bipartisan agreement.Yonhap