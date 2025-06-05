 Lee Jae-myung to call for continuity and discipline in first cabinet meeting
Lee Jae-myung to call for continuity and discipline in first cabinet meeting

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 09:10
President Lee Jae-myung speaks at a meeting during his first day in the office on June 4 in central Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung will convene his first cabinet meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the presidential office in Yongsan, marking his second day in office.
 
In his first official meeting with the cabinet, Lee is expected to stress the importance of continuity in governance and call for discipline among public officials.
 

On Wednesday, his first day in office, Lee issued his first executive order, instructing the formation of an emergency economic task force. He examined the details — including methods, procedures and scale — for the swift implementation of economic recovery policies. Discussions are expected to continue on current issues such as the formation of an extra budget.
 
As his administration launched without a transition team, Lee is also expected to urge each ministry to ensure there are no lapses in policy implementation.
 
President Lee Jae-myung speaks at a meeting during his first day in the office on June 4 in central Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Acting Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs Lee Ju-ho, who also serves as education minister, and all other cabinet members tendered their resignations to Lee on Wednesday. Of the submitted resignations, Lee has only accepted that of Justice Minister Park Sung-jae.
 
Lee is expected to retain the remaining ministers until new appointments are confirmed, as accepting all resignations at once could hamper early governance and risk failing to meet the quorum for cabinet meetings.
 
Separately, Lee plans to hold a safety and security inspection meeting to review the national safety system.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
