 New president will temporarily use Hannam-dong residence before move to Blue House
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

New president will temporarily use Hannam-dong residence before move to Blue House

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 20:45
 
The presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul [NEWS1]

The presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul [NEWS1]

 
President Lee Jae-myung decided to move into the presidential residence in Hannam-dong of Yongsan District, central Seoul, a home previously occupied by his predecessor, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as he prepares to bring the presidency back to the Blue House and end the Yongsan era.
 
The presidential office announced Thursday that Lee will begin staying at the Hannam-dong compound starting Thursday night, following a security and facilities inspection. 
 

Related Article

 
“Given the potential operational disruption to other agencies and tax waste that would result from relocating to a third site, President Lee has chosen to use the Hannam residence,” said presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung in a written statement.
 
The Hannam residence, she added, will be used temporarily until renovations at the Blue House are completed and the presidential office is relocated.
 
On his first night in office, Lee stayed at a secured safe house prepared by the presidential office. His long-declared goal has been to return the presidency to the Blue House, symbolically reversing former Yoon’s move to relocate the office to Yongsan District.
 
A picture of the official presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

A picture of the official presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

 
With the Blue House still undergoing repairs, questions had swirled regarding whether Lee would endure a daily commute from his private home in Incheon's Gyeyang District — a logistic nonstarter — or settle into the Hannam-dong home Yoon once used. Thursday's announcement puts that speculation to rest.
 
Lee will occupy the Hannam-dong residence until the Blue House is ready for his return — part of a broader plan to reset the presidential office both symbolically and physically.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags lee jae-myung blue house korea

More in Politics

New president will temporarily use Hannam-dong residence before move to Blue House

Presidential office sees 'little reason' to veto probes into ex-first lady, martial law

President Lee urges Yoon's holdover ministers to 'put the people first' during inaugural Cabinet meeting

National Assembly passes special probe bills into Marine's death, martial law, ex-first lady allegations

Building 'basic society' and restoring democracy: President Lee's vision for unifying a divided nation

Related Stories

Blue House opens its first exhibit highlighting artists with disabilities

Moon beats drum of decentralization

[Living Tradition] Blue House reservations

Nearly 1.4 million visited Blue House since public opening: data

Moon’s security service gets fatter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)