New president will temporarily use Hannam-dong residence before move to Blue House
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 20:45
President Lee Jae-myung decided to move into the presidential residence in Hannam-dong of Yongsan District, central Seoul, a home previously occupied by his predecessor, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as he prepares to bring the presidency back to the Blue House and end the Yongsan era.
The presidential office announced Thursday that Lee will begin staying at the Hannam-dong compound starting Thursday night, following a security and facilities inspection.
“Given the potential operational disruption to other agencies and tax waste that would result from relocating to a third site, President Lee has chosen to use the Hannam residence,” said presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung in a written statement.
The Hannam residence, she added, will be used temporarily until renovations at the Blue House are completed and the presidential office is relocated.
On his first night in office, Lee stayed at a secured safe house prepared by the presidential office. His long-declared goal has been to return the presidency to the Blue House, symbolically reversing former Yoon’s move to relocate the office to Yongsan District.
With the Blue House still undergoing repairs, questions had swirled regarding whether Lee would endure a daily commute from his private home in Incheon's Gyeyang District — a logistic nonstarter — or settle into the Hannam-dong home Yoon once used. Thursday's announcement puts that speculation to rest.
Lee will occupy the Hannam-dong residence until the Blue House is ready for his return — part of a broader plan to reset the presidential office both symbolically and physically.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
